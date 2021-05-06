‘El intermedio’ summarizes in less than two minutes what happened on the electoral night of the Community of Madrid

The electoral night in the Community of Madrid occupied almost all the broadcast time of El intermedio this Wednesday, where Wyoming wanted to summarize what happened in less than two minutes: “Our viewers have been listening to the same speech all day”.

“Sandra, we don’t want to hear boring reflections on what happened yesterday, let let me make a brief and fast-paced summary of the situation of what we have called … ‘Hangover in the madriles’“commented the presenter.

And he began by pointing out that “Ayuso swept, I say, petó, became the new pop icon of Madrid, ousting C. Tangana, is the quintessential Madrid. And like the singer, she also wanted to appear at his celebration surrounded by palm trees. “

“In the middle of the crazy night, Pablo Iglesias said: The last one and I’m going. A piece of news that caused a commotion at the United We Can headquarters and that in Genova street they asked for another round of shots to celebrate it, “he commented.

The next notable news was that “Edmundo Bal was the one who was left without a party, since he left his toast halfway: Up, down, in the center … and boy, I won’t go in …”. Then it happened to the surprise of the night, More Madrid.

“He gave the PSOE a surprise in votes and, as Mónica García would say: Woman, 47 years old, shows clear symptoms of being the leader of the opposition. Quick, 30 milligrams of champagne to celebrate“, the presenter continued with his summary.

“The party in Más Madrid provoked reactions in the socialist headquarters, to begin with, Ángel Gabilondo asked his teammates to cry softer than they were revealing“, commented the Madrilenian.

To conclude, Wyoming ironically stated that “this is how a crazy night in Madrid ended with a historic milestone For the first time in a long time, the biggest party in the capital was not thrown by some French“.