El Hoyo: Netflix movie that has everyone traumatized | INSTAGRAM

After “Eli”, the streaming platform, Netflix has a new film that is driving everyone who watches it crazy.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

With an original and super mysterious plot, the Spanish production “El Hoyo” is the perfect combination of suspense and science fiction to create a story whose purpose is to make you think for hours.

The film, follows the journey of Goreng, personified by Iván Massagué, turns out to be a man who wakes up in a somewhat peculiar prison. This prison is built vertically and the prisoners are separated by levels, differentiated by the food that reaches each of them.

You may also be interested: Chris Hemsworth, invites you to exercise from home as he does

The breaths arrive intact on the first level, in the form of a spectacular banquet, the lower floors eat what remains of that banquet, and so on, this means that the lower the cells, the way of eating was getting worse, because they are worse leftovers, in case something remains. It also happens that on certain nights they spray them with gas to put them to sleep and change their level. The problem is that if you appear on the lower levels, there is almost nothing left to eat.

Reason why Goreng decides to try to change this situation and, of course, it is here when terrible events begin to happen and cloudy situations begin to happen.

Read also: Movies leaving Netflix very soon

The hole is currently among the favorite selections of users on Netflix and it is anticipated that it will be in the TOP 10 for some time. The comments and opinions of these users have given a lot to talk about these days, since this film has really impacted the Society. Many people have lost sleep trying to understand the story and find the meaning behind it. On Twitter, there are several Internet users who have not stopped commenting on the aforementioned production.

Some celebrities have even been victims, such is the case of Anitta, a Brazilian singer who exorcised the following:

Can anyone help me stop feeling like I just lost 1 ½ hours of my life watching El Hoyo on Netflix? Someone give me an ending … an explanation … I don’t know, “he wrote.

And it was not the only one. Those who saw the film were quick to comment on the feelings it caused them, as well as the doubts that keep going through their heads. Some tweeters related El Hoyo as a reflection of what we are experiencing today. While others, connoisseurs of the seventh art, cataloged the film as horror and even found that it is the combination of several films in one.

Many managed to understand the end of the tape, but others are still looking for answers. And a few others are still shocked by the plot of the tape and, of course, with its ending.

.