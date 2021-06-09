‘El Hormiguero’ resurrects one of his most emotional stories

Moment of Flor’s ultrasound in December 2006. (Photo: Antena 3)

El Hormiguero, the Antena 3 program presented by Pablo Motos, lived one of those special moments this Tuesday when he met the only guest who had been in the program before he was born.

In December 2006, Flor, an 18-month pregnant woman, went to the space that was broadcast on Cuatro at that time. Live, she did an ultrasound in which she discovered that the baby she was expecting was a boy.

From the emotion, the guest’s tears fell from her cheeks, while she received the support of Motos and the public.

In November 2007 and when that child, Mateo, was six months old, they returned to the program. The little one met the ants and was introduced to all of Spain.

Mateo meeting the ants in November 2007. (Photo: Antena 3)

But since then, the stories of Mateo and El Hormiguero have separated … until now.

After informing on social networks that they were trying to find him and that if someone knew him they would contact the program, El Hormiguero ended up locating him.

Mateo broke in on Tuesday at age 14 and 1.81 meters tall. For a few minutes he managed to steal the spotlight from the guests, the actors Javier Rey and Paz Vega.

Mateo at age 14 in ‘El Hormiguero’. (Photo: Antena 3)

The young man said that he was seven or eight years old when he found out that his first photo had been in El Hormiguero. In addition, he acknowledged that sometimes they watch the program at home, but not always: “Some of us see, because we have dinner early so sometimes we see some so we don’t go to sleep and if not, then I see other things.

Before saying goodbye, Mateo received from Motos a platinum cup of the program, since, as the presenter told him, he was the only guest to visit the set before he was born.

Mateo, now 14 years old and six months old. (Photo: Antena 3)

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Cayetano Rivera gets wet on a politician: “It is always a pleasure to listen to you”

Pablo Motos gets vaccinated and uploads this video with his first reactions

Tamara Falcó: “I am very happy to be on the right”

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.