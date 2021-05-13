‘El hormiguero’ predicted in 2015 the change of image of Pablo Iglesias without the ponytail

Before starting his usual section in El hormiguero this Wednesday, Trancas and Barrancas wanted to commentr one of the news of the day, the change of look of Pablo Iglesias, with ponytail cut included.

“Here we already predicted that this was going to happen,” said Barrancas, while Quim Gutiérrez, the guest of the day, exclaimed when he saw the photo of the politician with short hair: “Is this serious?”, to which Pablo Motos answered affirmatively.

Trancas stressed that his short hair “suits him very well”, while Barrancas joked that “I have heard that they have seen him playing paddle tennis, be careful …”, causing laughter from the presenter, the guest and the public present in the stands of the Antena 3 program.

“We already said that the queue was going to be cut: Don’t you remember Pablo? It was six years ago”, said the ant while giving way to the 2015 video where El hormiguero received a visit from the former leader of United We Can.

In the images you could see that one of the screens in the Plaza de Callao in Madrid announced the merger of Podemos and Ciudadanos, resulting in a new party, Ciudademos, and also a change in the style of Iglesias, which by becoming number two in the new party would have cut his queue.

“How good!”, Exclaimed Gutiérrez, while Barrancas pointed out that “It wasn’t The Simpsons who predicted it, it was us “, joking that the series of drawings tends to advance events that later happen like the presidency of Donald Trump in the United States, among others.

Pablo Iglesias, in ‘El hormiguero’ in 2015.ATRESMEDIA