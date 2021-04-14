El Hormiguero makes a little known and very useful trick of Microsoft Word viral | Technology

Thanks to the El Hormiguero program, a little known but very useful shortcut for Microsoft Word has become viral.

Thanks to Microsoft Word we can deliver the best quality in all our office or university work, and like any computer program, it has a multitude of shortcuts that make its operation much easier. Now the last program of El Hormiguero has surprised us by giving us a very interesting advice regarding shortcuts, and that many did not know.

One of the sections that we can see in El Hormiguero is the one presented by the collaborator Marta Hazas, which thanks to its section offers us useful tricks for day to day, and this time it has played a computer trick for Microsoft Word and which has thanked a large part of the Twitter community that was following the program.

In this section they have commented that when using Word, if you mark any word and press the Shift key + the F7 key (Shift + F7) at the same time, a Thesaurus will appear showing you the synonyms of said word.

Thanks @El_Hormiguero for making my TFG easier. pic.twitter.com/m2OjladWqm – Celia González (@celiagonzalezzr) April 12, 2021

Many users thanked the program for it, especially students who were currently preparing their Final Degree Project, and that this trick is going to be great for them to make their texts much richer, since they could start to use a greater vocabulary using the Thesaurus included in Microsoft Word.

Another way to access the synonyms of a word, it is as easy as marking it, but this time right-clicking and selecting synonyms in the pop-up window. Perhaps this second way is better known but basically with the shortcut Shift + F7 the same thing is achieved but with one less step.

Microsoft Word has hundreds of shortcuts, also known as keyboard shortcuts, and that the Redmond have listed all on their official support page.