‘El hormiguero’ changes its tune at the beginning of the program and goes to dance music

The anthill began this week with a novelty. Pablo Motos announced it on his Instagram account in the afternoon and on Monday night the presenter and his collaborators danced a new tune at the beginning of the program.

If until now the Valencian, Jorge Ventosa, Marron and the rest of the program’s collaborators (from El Monaguillo to Tamara Falcó, passing through the Twin Melody, Marta Hazas, Nuria Roca or Cristina Pardo) They danced to the song Honeypie, by Jawny, from this Monday they will move to the rhythm of Friday, a song by Riton x Nightcrawlers.

Yes indeed, what have not changed near the end of the season are the dance steps, which are the same, as revealed by Motos on the social network and where Juan Ibáñez (the Trancas ant) ​​can be heard commenting that the dance “looks a bit like the old one”.

Ventosa replied with a laugh that “it’s the same, but the other way around!”, While the presenter pointed out, with a certain irony, that “It’s a completely different dance: Who is saying that?”.

Felipe González, star guest on Wednesday 26

What’s more, Motos announced that on Wednesday, May 26, it will have Felipe González as a guest, former President of the Government, to comment on the political news of the country.