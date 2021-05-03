“El Güero” Palma, friend and close associate of “Chapo”, is still being held despite acquittal

After almost 20 hours of Héctor Luis Palma Salazar “El Güero” Palma was acquitted for the crime of organized crime, he is still being held within the Altiplano prison, central Mexico.

Federal sources detailed that since 10:00 p.m. yesterday, Güero Palma was transferred to a special surveillance zone in which he was given a cot to spend the night, pending another possible arrest warrant against him, as well. as to define your legal situation.

So far, the federal prison of El Altiplano in Almoloya de Juárez is protected by federal forces.

At the door, signaled units of National Guard, including an armored bunker and units with armed military personnel.

The release was announced on the night of this May 1 by the Chancellor Marcelo Ebrard and until this Sunday there has been no notification of a new arrest warrant against Héctor Luis Palma.

Meanwhile, agents aboard patrols are conducting security tours around the entire federal zone with military convoys with up to 10 units together.

The Second District Court of Federal Criminal Proceedings in Jalisco notified on Saturday to the General Directorate of the Federal Center for Social Readaptation number 1 “Altiplano”, of the Ministry of Public Security and Citizen Protection (SSPyC), the ruling in favor of the kingpin of 80 years.

The judge ordered the immediate and absolute freedom of Palma Salazar solely for the crime and the aforementioned causes, and it was established that he could remain in detention if any other judicial authority was available for another crime.

“In order to comply with the judicial resolution, the decentralized administrative body for Prevention and Social Readaptation is in the process of consulting with the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) and the 32 prosecutor’s offices of the federative entities, in order to corroborate the non-existence of any ongoing case against Palma Salazar ”, The Ministries of Foreign Relations and Security and Citizen Protection noted in a statement.

📄Joint Informative Note @SRE_mx, @SSPCMexico:

Information on the case of Héctor Palma Salazar.

“Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Relations (SRE) has formally consulted the Government of the United States of America, through its Embassy in Mexico, on whether the Department of Justice of that country has any request for extradition against the person in question ”.

The agency added that once the aforementioned consultations have been cleared -which are in process by virtue of having received the letter today, a non-working day- it will proceed accordingly in accordance with what is mandated in the judge’s sentence and as provided for by the applicable legislation. That is, to free Salazar.

“El Güero Palma” was arrested by the Army in Zapopan, Jalisco, on June 22, 1995, and interned in the Western Prison, from where “El Chapo” escaped six years later.

In 2007 he was extradited to The United States, where he was convicted of drug trafficking, and on June 15, 2016 he returned to Mexico to continue his pending trials for homicide.

This crime could be grounds for “Güero Palma” still being called to trial, federal authorities indicated.

With information from Agencia Reforma.

