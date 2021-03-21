‘El Güero’ Castro praises his ex-wife, Angélica Rivera

José Alberto Castro and Angélica Rivera met when they filmed the video for the musical theme ‘Macumba’, performed by Verónica Castro in the mid-1980s. Years later, they met on the forums of the telenovela ‘Valentina’ (1993) and with as time went by they began a loving relationship.

This is how José Alberto Castro and Angélica Rivera looked when they were dating in the 90s.

They lived in common law for 10 years, during which time they had their daughters, Sofía, who was born in October 1996, and Fernanda, in 1999. In 2004, they were married in the church in a ceremony where only her family was present. A year later their daughter Regina was born.

Four years later, they announced their divorce and at the end of 2008 the sentimental relationship between Angélica Rivera and Enrique Peña Nieto was made public, from whom he divorced in 2019. For his part, since José Alberto Castro divorced the actress, it has not been remarried.