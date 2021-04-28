El Gordo y la Flaca receives strong messages from fans on Instagram

It seems that The fat and the skinny, Univision program hosted by Raúl de Molina and Lili Estefan is having a bad time on social media. Some fans of the show are demanding that a statement be made about the statements that have exposed their driver for “improper touching.”

Raul de Molina has been accused by the singer Virggi López of having touched her improperly. These comments were made by the program Gossip No Like, hosted by Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain. “I take off my robe, stay in a bikini, go into the jacuzzi and I’m innocent, because you won’t imagine that a person wants to create an uncomfortable situation live, and it turned out that the man (Raúl de Molina) began to put his hand on me under the water, to grab my bubbles, “said Virggi López.

Following up on this situation, Gossip No Like also spoke with Lucía Méndez, an actress and singer who lived a similar moment with Raúl de Molina, who upon receiving her on the set of El Gordo y la Flaca, when hugging her seems to have caressed her behind. This she herself confirmed to Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain by phone. Ensuring that in commercials he rebuked the driver for this fact.

After the above, the public is increasingly on top of the driver demanding that a statement be made on the matter, while he remains silent.

“Nobody wants to watch this program anymore,” wrote an Instagram user on the official account of El Gordo y la Flaca. “Why don’t you talk about the touching that Raúl did to his guests?” Asked another. “And the jacuzzi?” Someone else asked. The signals are very strong by the public and it is also maintained in almost every publication that the program makes on the network.

Images of Jennifer López circulate inside a vehicle in full discussion and crying with Alex Rodríguez

Tomás Goros, actor of The Lord of the Skies, has been hospitalized and intubated