El Gordo y la Flaca fires Karina Banda on Instagram: this is the host’s last month on Univision

All the staff of The fat and the skinny has wished all the best to Karina Banda, reporter and driver who is now retiring to join the ranks of Unimás in the conduction of Enamorándonos with Rafael Araneda. “We are going to miss you Kari, let the successes continue !!!” They wrote on Instagram along with a photograph in which they appear: Carlitos “El Productor”, Karina Banda, Clarissa Molina, Raúl de Molina, Lili Estefan and Tanya Charry.

Karina Banda, for her part, shared these words to refer to the program that became her second home:

“Because of things in life, I ended up in this studio working with incredible people who became my family. For me, @elgordoylaflaca has been a school and my second home. Today I dedicate my #TBT to each of the people who are part of this team and I thank them for each of the teachings they left in my life. Infinite thanks for allowing me to grow! ”.

Along with this Instagram post, the host commented: “I love you SO MUCH and I’m going to miss you TOO MUCH. This last month I’m going to enjoy it VERY MUCH! ”.

Of course, the public is truly eager to see Karina Banda in Enamorándonos and so they have let you know on the Instagram of El Gordo y la Flaca with messages like this: “Karina we are waiting for you in love That August is already here.”

