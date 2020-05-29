.

El Gordo de Molina parodies Luis Miguel: what does Raúl like to eat?

The commercial for the Uber Eats food delivery application that starred Luis Miguel and that began to circulate last Wednesday, I feel like a hit, but the singer has just come out competition.

And it is that just a few hours after the announcement of the interpreter of “When the sun heats up” went viral on social networks and throughout the internet, one of the most beloved characters on the small screen took on the task of imitating the commercial.

The friendly Raúl de Molina, host of the El Gordo y la Flaca program, dared to become Luis Miguel for a few seconds, and boy did he succeed.

Decked out in the same white pea coat, the black bowtie, and even turning to a piano on set, to emulate the entire scene surrounding the Sun of Mexico in his commercial.

But unlike the fettuccine with white truffle sauce and Parmesan cheese that the interpreter of “La unconditional” asked for in his commercial, Raúl de Molina showed that his tastes in food are far from those of the artist.

At the time of mentioning his order, the television presenter assured that he would eat the same thing that Luis Miguel ordered, but not to be so gourmet, he added a couple of little things to his order.

“Some barbecued ribs, but also an Argentine sausage, some meat patties that have raisins, a little piece of egg and olives, some garlic prawns, with white asparagus, a rabbit paella and to finish, a tiramisu, a cream brulee and a pumpkin custard, ”said El Gordo.

And revealing his confidence that he could have surpassed Luis Miguel in the commercial, the Cuban asked in his post on the Instagram account of El Gordo y la Flaca, who did it better?

Although unlike the singer, the entertainer did not receive the large amount of money that the media claim Luismi received for that announcement, de Molina received applause and praise from his fans.

“How good Raulito turned out for you”, “much better than Luis Miguel’s”, “they should hire you”, “you had a good time with this commercial”, were some of the messages that Raúl’s loyal followers expressed, who They support not only in their parodies, but in everything the animator does to steal smiles from his viewers.

