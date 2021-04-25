El Ejido takes the three points after beating Marino at home (4-0)

04/25/2021 at 1:01 PM CEST

The ejido thrashed the Marine during the last match played in the Municipal of Santo Domingo, which concluded with a score of 4-0. The ejido He arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning in the last two matches of the competition. The most recent was against Las Palmas At. away from home (0-1) and the other against him Recreational at home (2-0). On the part of the visiting team, the Marine he was defeated by 1-2 in the last game he played against Yeclano Deportivo and accumulated three consecutive defeats in the competition. With this result, the ejido group is second, while the Marine he is eighth after the end of the match.

The first team to score was the ejido team, which kicked off in the Municipal of Santo Domingo thanks to the goal of Etxaniz in the 9th minute. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the local team, increasing the income thanks to a goal of Czech at 12 minutes. Later, the locals again scored through a Etxaniz in minute 19 that left a 3-0 for The ejido. Scored again The ejido, who distanced himself with a new goal from Etxaniz, thus achieving a hat-trick in the 29th minute, concluding the first period with the result 4-0.

Neither team managed to score in the second half, so the match ended with a 4-0 score.

During the match changes were made to both teams. The players of The ejido who entered the game were Godino, Boris, Íñigo Zubiri, Olavide Y Ferraz replacing Wilfred, Etxaniz, Jonxa, N’diaye Y Juanje, while changes in the Marine They were Nami, Moussa gueye, Jurgen, Faris Abdel and Ilias, who entered to supply Merkulov, Al Moukhta, Samuel, Borja Llarena Y Rodrigo Rivas.

The referee sanctioned four players with a yellow card. He showed two yellow cards to Adrian Cova Y Íñigo Zubiri, from The ejido and two to Samuel Y Moussa gueye of Marine.

For the moment, The ejido he is left with 28 points and the Marine with 10 points.

The teams will continue to play their following matches in the Second Phase of Second B: the Marine will try to return to the path of victory in his next duel against him Recreativo Granada at home, while The ejido will play against him Marbella in their stadium.

Data sheetThe Ejido:Wilfred (Godino, min.2), Adrián Cova, Jonxa (Íñigo Zubiri, min.45), Checa, Cristian Moreno, Navarro, N’diaye (Olavide, min.45), Víctor Pérez, Juanje (Ferraz, min.56 ), Toni Dovale and Etxaniz (Boris, min.45)Marine:Galván, Merkulov (Nami, min.46), Saavedra, Samuel (Jurgen, min.71), Al Moukhta (Moussa Gueye, min.52), Rodrigo Rivas (Ilias, min.84), Anaba, Fede, Ekangamene, Borja Llarena (Faris Abdel, min.84) and AlemánStadium:Municipal of Santo DomingoGoals:Etxaniz (1-0, min. 9), Checa (2-0, min. 12), Etxaniz (3-0, min. 19) and Etxaniz (4-0, min. 29)