Nihao again.

Things have changed a lot in the course of this short but intense time.

I started writing in BuscaRespuestas.com when I returned to China to resume my usual life of the last three years. I am a philologist and I teach Spanish at a school in a city of 1.2 million inhabitants called Yiwu.

JOIN OUR COMMUNITY!

You can listen to our podcasts, receive a weekly newsletter with news, write comments, send questions …

For those near days, although it seems like an eternity has passed, China suffered the last death rattles of the scourge of the coronavirus (we still did not know that the disease was called COVID-19). And I told the reality of a country that locked me up in quarantine, in my house, almost as soon as I landed.

I had boarded a stopover in Moscow at the end of February, without even putting on a mask and feeling completely ignorant. Calm and irresponsible because of the ignorance of what was happening and the ‘information’ in the media.

But getting to the city where I live, already familiar to me, and seeing it detained, empty, silent … made me rethink the gravity of what we were experiencing. And immediately I began to feel frustrated by the two faces that I was seeing of the same reality, without knowing if the true one was the one that China taught me or the one that Spain showed me.

But as I was writing then, the background sound of describing a country of 1.4 billion inhabitants as hypochondriac to the point of freezing its daily rhythm seemed quite revealing to me.

And that’s why in BuscaRespuestas.com we focused on ‘El Diario de Bea’ as the reality of what happened in one place… and it could start to happen in the other. So he had some data, advice and the measures that were carried out in China, with the intention of giving credibility to the country that was only named to show a dehumanized and tremendous approach in its battle.

Little by little, despite disagreeing on how China manages some things (but I don’t think it does), his attitude towards the virus was gaining my admiration and respect, and now, through the imposed rules, I collaborate in order to that we can all lead a ‘normal’ life here.

We stopped Diario El Diario ’when the‘ bomb ’exploded in Spain

I stopped writing my day to day when in Spain the “bomb” exploded. The virus came, teleworking, closed universities / colleges, the uncontrollable numbers of infections, saturated hospitals, tears, empty streets, applause, phone calls, social networks full of single-topic memes …

And while that was happening and the horrible drama began to invade those who had laughed days before, I, by my side, could already go out into the streets, more animated and calm. But I couldn’t go back to work and I had almost nothing new to tell you.

Yes now. Now I can even tell you that it is always dawn, and that even the blackest night ends up letting the sun rise.

A few days ago I returned to occupy the chair of my ‘office’, I move around the classrooms again, write on the blackboard and fill myself with patience so that the boys learn Spanish.

The school’s reopening date was changed three times and it became maddening. But in moments like these one learns to complain about what is really important.

Only when a security situation in my province was stabilized, both due to the count of confirmed cases (all from abroad) and the imposition of measures that would guarantee control of the virus, the date established for the reopening has been met.

And since January 13 they gave the Chinese New Year vacation, until everyone returned to school on April 21, to have normal classes, it has only been three months and eight days. At least in Yiwu, because in other provinces they have also returned but not all the courses.

This is life at school today

Therefore, we have been working for less than two weeks, but at school everything is very similar to before. With the prudence that the memory of horror deserves.

– The use of a mask has been standardized both inside and outside the classroom (although it is optional inside).

– A bottle of hand sanitizer is on all student tables.

– There are turns in the dining room.

– Everyone’s temperature is taken three times a day.

– And we have a machine installed at the school gate, which looks like an airport control, with facial recognition.

This is from the school. But in addition to these small variations within our daily routine, we find other doors outside of work:

– it is advisable not to leave the city (although the means of transport are working),

– in the case of doing so, you must notify the company where you work.

– To enter any establishment it is mandatory to wear a mask (which, by the way, was given to me by the school), show the health QR that I already told you about, allow them to take your temperature and record your data in a list.

With all this, we lead an almost ‘normal’ life where all our movements are fully controlled. Chinese citizens have not rethought the need for these measures, they welcome them with pride in their day to day, because here privacy is not an aspect that worries so much, and less for the good of the family and the country.

The best news is that it has been just under 5 months since the first ‘official’ coronavirus patient died in China (December 8) and life is quite normal today, within reason.

In Spain, from the first death, on February 13 … to be the same as China, it is not so much missing. So much encouragement.

In this “Diario de Bea” we tell what could happen in Spain seeing what had happened and was happening in China, and unfortunately it has been more similar than we would have liked …

But now, seeing the streets of Yiwu and the faces of my students, it’s time to talk more about hope than fear.

Again we are going to tell what happens in China to anticipate what is expected in Spain. And you will see that at the end of the blackest night the sun also rises.

I say goodbye for today, but I plan to continue counting.

Bye Bye