‘El Diablo’ falls with drugs, weapons and cartridges in Ecatepec

MEXICO CITY.- Elements of the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico (FGJEM) assured Rodolfo Manuel “N”, alias “El Diablo”, 28 years old and Leobardo “N”, 35 years old, who had in their power 600 capsules with cocaine, three firearms and more than 300 useful cartridges of various calibers.

The agents located a Nissan vehicle, type Versa, with strobe lights, for which they stopped the driver on the Mexico-Pachuca highway, in the San Juan Acahuacan neighborhood, in the municipality of Ecatepec.

After conducting a search inside this car, the following weapons, drugs and useful cartridges were found:

An AK-47 type long gun, known as a goat’s horn, with a magazine supplied with 17 useful cartridges A .9 mm caliber short weapon, with a magazine supplied with 15 useful cartridges A 9 mm caliber short weapon, with a magazine supplied with 17 useful cartridges One silencer for a 9 mm caliber firearm 600 capsules with cocaine Two bags with stone cocaine Two plates for bulletproof vests 58 9 mm cartridges 45 40 mm cartridges 183 2.23 mm cartridges 19 7.62×39 mm cartridges Eight cartridges of .32mm caliber One set of handcuffs

For this reason, Rodolfo Manuel “N” and Leobardo “N”, 35 years old, were arrested and presented to the Agent of the Public Ministry, an authority that initiated the respective investigation folder for crimes against health, carrying a firearm and operations with resources of illicit origin.

