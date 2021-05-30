‘El Diablo’ dedicated his third win of the season to the late Jason Dupasquier

05/30/2021

Fabio Quartararo has already equaled the number of victories he achieved last season. He has three wins in this first leg of the year. But he looks different from how he did last year. Very much for the site, a great level of driving and with immense confidence with respect to the rest of his rivals in the category.

He practically dominated the race at Mugello from start to finish. Only in the first few bars did he see Francesco Bagnaia snatch first place from him. But ‘Pecco’ went to the ground in the ‘Arrabbiatta 1’ when he had opened a small gap with respect to the French. From there, free track for Fabio to once again show that great rhythm, that rhythm higher than the rest that he had shown throughout the day yesterday. In the end, an incontestable victory for Quartararo. An exciting and special victory, dedicated to the missing Jason Dupasquier this morning.

“It was a strange day. I was intoxicated by emotions before starting the race. Eating after the minute of silence was very hard”, reported ‘El Diablo’ in the closed park. “Every time I went through that curve I remembered Jason. It was a very difficult day”, said the French Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP.

“It is a bittersweet feeling because we have achieved victory but we have lost one of our friends. It is not easy at all”, concluded Quartararo to go to the podium area to ‘celebrate’ his most complicated World Cup victory on an emotional level.