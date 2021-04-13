El Deportivo and the City Council, excluded from the ‘Fuenlabrada case’

04/12/2021 at 8:48 PM CEST

EFE

The characters of the Deportivo de La Coruña and the Galician City Council in the investigation of the ‘Fuenlabrada case’ they were rejected by the Court of Instruction number 6 of La Coruña before being inhibited in the investigation in favor of the Madrid courts.

The magistrate upheld two appeals for reconsideration filed by the procedural representation of LaLiga against ordination proceedings issued by your Court on August 10, 2020.

In the files that the Superior Court of Justice of Galicia has provided to Efe, the judge revokes and annuls her previous determination “in the sense of not having as person and party” the City of La Coruña “for not holding the status of injured”.

“It cannot be considered offended or harmed in the criminal sphere, at least in the current state of the criminal investigation and without prejudice to what the competent body may decide to continue the investigation. And it cannot be considered as such in view of the legal assets protected by the types in which, in principle, the investigated behaviors could be subsumed “, he argues.

It considers that “the complaint may allow the initiation of criminal proceedings but does not by itself determine the legitimacy for the exercise of criminal action.”

For the same reason, it has also determined that Deportivo cannot be injured.

The investigation goes back to the facts on July 20, on the last day of the Second Division, which was scheduled on a unified schedule.

Fuenlabrada, who was playing the promotion promotion, traveled to Galicia the same day of the match after having detected the first cases of COVID-19 in the previous days.

With the Madrid team stayed in a hotel in La Coruña and with an outbreak of COVID-19, the suspension of the match with Deportivo was decreed, but not the rest of the matches of the day.

Deportivo was affected by the scores that occurred that day and confirmed their relegation to Second Division B without being able to compete.

The postponed match was played in August with the victory of Deportivo, who could not avoid relegation either on the pitch or in the offices, while Fuenlabrada was left out of the positions that gave the option to fight for promotion.