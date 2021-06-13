“El Cuervo” Silva retained his crown and kept the “Miguel Ángel Castellini” cup.

Silva (left) in full attack against Ramírez (right).

The missionary Alejandro Silva (69,500 kg) was the winner of the super welterweight tournament “Miguel Ángel Castellini Cup”, by prevailing in the final fight, by points, in a unanimous decision after 10 rounds, the Chaco Diego Ramírez (69,800) and, in addition, retained the Argentine title of the category, in the highlight of the boxing show held on Friday, June 11, at the “Roberto de Vicenzo” Activity Center, in Berazategui, Buenos Aires, in another production by Sampson Boxing and Tello Box.

“El Cuervo” Silva got off to a dubious start against the left-hander from Chaco based in Coronda, Santa Fe, who on the backlash placed the best hits in the first segment of the fight and clearly stayed with the initial three rounds.

But from the fourth episode on, the champion began to press more and combine accurate hits to the liver and head, forcing his rival to defend himself and risk less and less.

Alejandro Silva happy with the Castellini Cup and his national super welterweight belt.

Thus, the missionary who represents Avellaneda, Buenos Aires, without taking a step back, was able to close the fight without passing greater pressure until the final bell, to retain his championship for the third time and remain in authority with the tournament also called ” Super 8″.

The cards that marked Silva’s triumph were the following: 96.5-94.5 (Jorge Gorini), 96.5-94.5 (Javier Geido) and 98-92 (Ángel Gorrieri).

With this victory, the winner remained undefeated and raised his record to 16-0-1 (11 KO), while Ramírez fell to 23-5-1, 6 KO. (Photos: First Class Boxing)

The rest of the evening’s results

Walter Matthysse Jr (79,200) GPP 6 (unanimous) to Sergio Carabajal (77,500).

Agustín Vergara (57,100) GKOT 3 to Ricardo Chávez (56,200).

Santiago Fernández (73,600) GKOT 2 to Walter Ramírez (73,600).

Laureano Ubiedo Sciutto (58,900) GKOT 4 to Daniel Zabala (58,600).

Sampson Boxing / Tello Box Press