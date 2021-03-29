El Crater cast for Disney + announced

Disney + is working on The Crater, a new movie for the broadcast platform and announces its main cast

Isaiah Russell-Bailey will star alongside Billy Barratt, Orson Hong, Thomas Boyce and Mckenna Grace in The Crater, a new sci-fi adventure produced for Disney Plus. Kyle Patrick Alvarez (For 13 Reasons) will be in charge of directing the feature film.

The film will be supervised by Disney’s live-action team in hopes of beginning filming in the spring. Shawn Levy and Dan Levine will produce through their company, 21 Laps Entertainment.

The Crater is described as a coming-of-age story in the vein of Stand By Me, set in a lunar colony. After the death of his father, a boy (Russell-Bailey) growing up in a lunar mining colony takes a journey to explore a mysterious crater together with his four best friends, before being permanently relocated to another planet. Barratt, Hong, and Boyce will join Grace as the boy’s best friends.

John Griffin wrote the script. The film was originally created in the 20th century with Shawn Levy (Night at the Museum) in the director’s chair, but after moving to Disney, Levy decided to focus on production duties as the film gained momentum.

Russell-Bailey is currently starring in the hit Netflix comedy series Family Reunion. He also had a lead role in the hit Netlix action movie We Can Be Heroes. Other credits include guest-starring roles on Raven’s Home, SWAT, and Criminal Minds. He is represented by APA, Hines, and Hunt Entertainment.

Barratt recently appeared in Responsible Child and also has a role in the upcoming Apple series Invasion. Hong can be seen on Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building.

You can subscribe to Disney + in the following link.