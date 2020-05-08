COVID-19 and its restrictions have failed with Orlando real estate developers determined that the wave of Latin American investment in property in the city will not stop. Some now offer financing and the possibility of closing the transaction without the buyer having to leave their country

EFE –

In 2019, 55% of all international buyers of properties real estate in Orlando, the city of downtown Florida famous for its theme parks and other entertainment venues, they came from Latin America, according to the Florida Realtors Association, which groups state estate agents.

Those Latin American investors seek properties such as condominiums suitable for short-term rentals that generate cash flow thanks to the demand created by tourists who come every year to the most visited city in North America.

Latin American buyers for 2019 mainly came from Brazil, Venezuela, Colombia, Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Argentina, according to the same source.

For this year, the trend was expected to continue or even grow, but the pandemic of the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and the possibilities of obtaining loans and traveling to Argentina exploded. Orlando from Latin America they evaporated.

THE CASE OF A MEXICAN

That was the case of the Mexican César Cantú de la Paz, who had been thinking of buying a property in the United States to be able to rent and secure a monthly income in dollars.

The investment would help him protect his assets from the devaluation of the Mexican peso and increase his capital.

In January, while visiting the Disney World theme parks, today closed by the pandemic, he found the perfect property: a vacation condo strategically located 10 minutes from the Magic Kingdom and with a 10% return guarantee for two years.

As soon as he could, he gave a deposit and applied for a financial loan in the USA. to pay for the property priced at $ 364,900.

In March, when the coronavirus pandemic broke out in the U.S. the lender closed its doors and travel to Orlando It was no longer possible, so the Mexican thought that his plans had come this far.

“Without the loan, there was no way to close the purchase,” he said in a statement sent to Efe by the Top of Mind communication agency.

A few days later, he received a call from the developer of The Grove Resort & Water Park, the luxury condominium he had chosen, and offered to finance the purchase and “close the transaction virtually as you could not travel.”

“It was exactly what we needed to be able to buy this property,” stressed the already owner.

THE COVID-19 CHANGE THE DEAL REAL ESTATE

Some developers in recent weeks are taking such drastic measures, says Isabel Collins, owner of the Welcome Homes Realty Group, with offices in Orlando and Miami, who has never before seen that international buyers could “close a purchase without setting foot in the US”.

“The pandemic has brought a lot of innovation to the real estate market,” he adds.

In a race against time to make sure these investors close their contracts, the non-innovator loses, says Consuelo Vilar, director of sales in Mexico for The Grove.

“This solution is good for the buyer, the developer and the agents like me who live from sales with clients from Latin America. Thanks to these solutions, I was able to close five sales in April with buyers from Mexico and Ecuador,” he says.

Melissa McGlinchey, Branch Manager for Florida International Funding at Orlando, explains that not all developers have the flexibility to offer financing to the buyer.

However, since mortgages for international buyers are almost non-existent today, those developers who can do it are closing more sales.

Developers are typically funding 50-55% of the purchase price. The investor only pays interest for a period of time depending on what is traded, McGlinchey said.

Usually, the buyer is approved for the mortgage in a week and the loan is closed in less than 30 days.

ORLANDO STILL AFFORDABLE

Although the pandemic has caused a drop in transactions, investors such as Cantú de la Paz say that invest now in Orlando It is the best time, said Vilar.

“They fear that their currencies will continue to devalue and reach a point where prices in Orlando, which are still low compared to other markets like Miami, are already unreachable. Above all, they look for investment opportunities with guaranteed returns because it gives them peace of mind, especially during the pandemic, “he added.

The economies in Latin America have grown at an average of only 0.7% per year in the last six years and the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean expects a contraction in the region due to the COVID-19.