Specifically, this is one of the measures listed in the ‘Roadmap’ of the Spanish distribution giant and that it has communicated this Monday to the unions of the company, Fasga has reported.

The plan highlights that, depending on “availability”, rapid antibody tests for personnel who are or will be incorporated, prioritizing workers who rejoin after having been a confirmed, probable or possible case.

In the store opening, the current protection measures will be maintained with the safety distance of two meters to avoid contact, as well as hand washing with soap or disinfectant gel.

Workers will necessarily face masks in activities where there is close contact with the client, who will be provided with FFP2 masks and a disposable or washable gown. It will also be compulsory use of gloves and face shield, when distancing is not possible.

On the other hand, the firm chaired by Marta Álvarez will reinforce the control of the capacity of its centers, as well as safety signage. In addition, it will have special measures for testers and the return of items.

On the other hand, jacket will be removed in men’s uniform, as well as casual clothing for personnel who are not facing the public will be incorporated. In addition, to avoid crowds in common areas, distribute break times, recommending continuous days and the hours of entry and exit of workers will be made more flexible.

Finally, the group plans to strengthen its daily disinfection protocols when the centers are closed to guarantee the safety of workers and clients.

After declaring the state of alarm in Spain to stop the expansion of the coronavirus, El Corte Inglés was forced to close all its centers in Spain, leaving only all its food areas and basic necessities operational.

This means having around 300 commercial establishments that include all supermarkets. Supercor, hypermarkets Hypercor, and the food and mass consumption areas of the El Corte Inglés centers.