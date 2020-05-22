The English Court will reinstate half of the employees affected by the Temporary Employment Regulation File (ERTE), about 13,000, in establishments located in those areas that go to Phase 2 on May 25, according to Europa Press reported in sources of the distribution group.

In Phase 2, which will begin next Monday in some areas of the Spanish geography if the markers are met, The opening of the interior space of retail stores is contemplated, with a limited capacity of 40% and preferential hours for the elderly, and the opening of shopping centers or parks, prohibiting their stay in common areas or recreational areas.

The rest of El Corte Inglés employees affected by the ERTE, which included a total of 25,900 employees, will be gradually incorporated in each establishment based on the lifting of restrictions.

The ERTE, presented on March 25, it affected almost 29% of the group’s total workforce, which amounts to just over 90,000 employees. Specifically, 22,000 workers from the El Corte Inglés department store, 2,000 employees from the Sfera fashion chain and 1,900 employees from Viajes El Corte Inglés were affected.

This week, El Corte Inglés has already opened its establishments without an appointment and with limited areas of 400 square meters and with various requirements: 30% of the capacity, minimum distance of two meters between clients and priority service hours for people over 65 years of age.

Specifically, the distribution group chaired by Marta Álvarez has already opened practically all its department stores, yes, a limited area of ​​400 square meters, which joins the food establishments open since the state of alarm was decreed last March.

Department stores and Sfera

Thus, department stores like the one in Goya, Castellana or Preciados in Madrid have already opened their doors so that consumers can access their purchases in this limited area, whose offer depends on each director of the center, with products for parapharmacy, leather goods, perfumery, shoe stores or sunglasses, among others.

Each director of the center chooses the items that are put up for sale based on the requests and the structure of the establishment, with all the hygienic-sanitary measures contemplated, including controlled capacity, compulsory use of hydroalcoholic gel, gloves and plastic leggings to try on footwear, partitions in the boxes, two-meter distance between clients, escalators convicts and information points.

Also, El Corte Inglés has also opened this week 35 Sfera stores, spread throughout the Spanish geography, including three in Madrid, located in Preciados, Fuencarral and Goya, all of them also with a defined area of ​​400 square meters.