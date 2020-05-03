The English Court sponsors Stars Battle Royale, the Fortnite face-to-face tournament for YouTubers, held during the Gamergy fair, the largest e-sports event in Spain, held from June 21 to 23 at IFEMA. The event celebrates the second face-to-face edition of the Fortnite played between 100 YouTubers, which will begin at 4.30pm on Friday, June 21. During the previous edition, the tournament accumulated more than 20,000,000 live viewers and more than 11,000,000 views on YouTube, which managed to achieve around 40,000,000 impacts in RRSS.

For this tenth edition of Gamergy, the e-sports event organized by La Liga de Videojuegos Profesional (LVP), of the MEDIAPRO Group; and IFEMA Feria de Madrid will bring together 100 Spanish-speaking and international YouTubers, such as Lolito, with more than 5 million followers; and ElRubius, with nearly 35 million subscribers; They’ll be back in Gamergy a second time for a new Fortnite Battle Royale show. This year, unlike the previous one, the tournament will be held by squads, teams of four that will form the YouTubers themselves to proclaim themselves champions of the tournament.

El Corte Inglés, in addition to sponsoring the event, is the technological provider of the competition, providing HP Omen computers with latest generation Intel Core processors with which the 100 YouTubers will play and which can be purchased at the centers or on the web. These gaming PCs feature cutting-edge design and the latest hardware in the industry to deliver the premium performance that the competition demands. Also, the distribution company is in charge of the movements of YouTubers and their companions.

El Corte Inglés is one of the operators that offers tickets to attend the tenth edition of Gamergy, which takes place from June 21 to 23. To attend the Stars BattleRoyale tournament, which will take place on June 21, you must purchase a special ticket in addition to the general one. This year, after the success of the previous edition of the Fotnite tournament, the number of tickets has doubled to 2,000, which can also be obtained through El Corte Inglés.

Fornite, the ‘free to play’ game that was born in July 2017, can be downloaded for free from any platform, be it PC, console or mobile device and allows up to 100 players to participate simultaneously and even between platforms thanks to cross- play. This video game already generates around 300 million dollars and its creator, Tim Sweeney, has positioned itself among the 200 richest in the world, generating profits of over 3,000 million dollars in 2018.

The e-sports market

In recent years, the video game sector has grown substantially, largely due to the rise of eSports, and thanks to streaming platforms such as Mixer or YouTube. In Spain, there are more than 3 million players, more than 35% are between 25 and 34 years old.

