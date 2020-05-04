The English Court sponsors the largest in-person game of Fortnite between influencers in Spain, the game that triumphs worldwide. This is the first face-to-face edition in Spain of the tournament known as Fortnite Battle Royale where up to 100 YouTubers will compete tomorrow June 22 in the framework of activities of Gamergy, the largest e-sports event in Spain.

This first face-to-face tournament is celebrated after the success of March 26 when a Fortnite game was organized for the first time among influencers led by ElRubius and which was broadcast exclusively through their YouTube channels. The competition kept 42 million unique viewers in suspense who followed the outcome through the different channels that broadcast it live and totaled 25 million delayed views. The game became a global trending topic.

Fortnite Battle Royale will allow fans to get closer to experiencing first-hand the show that will start at 5pm and last until 9pm and will star ElRubius, along with 99 more Youtubers, including Lolito, Mangel, Alexby, Grefg , AlphaSniper, Ampeter, Luzu, DjMariio, Antrax, Ocelote, PedritoVM, Chincheto or SrCheeto. The entire competition will be broadcast live from the different YouTube channels of the participants. Likewise, the social networks of El Corte Inglés, which in similar events have achieved great success in audience for their content, will cover the event through @ video games.

El Corte Inglés, in addition to sponsoring the event, is the technological provider of the competition, providing HP Omen computers with 8th generation Intel Core processors with which the 100 YouTubers will play and which can be purchased at the centers or on the web. These gaming PCs feature cutting-edge design and the latest hardware in the industry to provide the premium performance that the competition demands. Likewise, during the celebration of the event, different offers of laptops, desktops, monitors and Gaming accessories will be activated, which will be announced through social networks.

On the other hand, El Corte Inglés exclusively sells tickets for the Fortnite Battle Royale event, which also includes the possibility of accessing the rest of the activities of the “gamers” festival, the largest e-sports event, throughout the day of June 22. from Spain that hosts Ifema from Friday 22 to Sunday 24 June.

Fornite, the ‘free to play’ game that was born in July 2017, can be downloaded for free from any platform, be it PC, game console or mobile device and allows up to 100 players to participate. This game currently has more than 125 million registered users.

With this initiative, El Corte Inglés reinforces its commitment to innovation, technology and gaming. Innovation is one of the maxims that has characterized the company in its more than 75-year history. El Corte Inglés is an innovative and dynamic company that is constantly changing, both in its varied commercial offer and in the services offered to the client.

