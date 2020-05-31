The English court It has taken a further step in its de-escalation process by reinforcing the safety and hygiene measures for its employees and clients. The distribution group will install more than 40,000 partitions, will have close to 80,000 facial displays and 70,000 liters of gel, among other measures, to guarantee a safe purchase at its facilities.

Currently, El Corte Inglés has 42 establishments 100% open, all located in cities that are in phase 2, while until this Sunday it has 47 centers with reduced capacity to 400 square meters, especially in Madrid and Barcelona, ​​which are still in the first phase of de-escalation.

The company chaired by Marta Álvarez has arranged for this staggered reopening in the different sections of its centers of numerous elements to guarantee the safe purchase of all its customers and avoid possible contagion due to coronavirus.

In this way, the firm plans to install more than 40,000 partitions, of which 10,571 hanging and some 4,500 self-supporting ones are already installed, while it estimates that around 25,000 will be hung soon, according to company data, collected by Europa Press.

In addition, it has arranged around 80,000 facial displays, and

more than 323,400 vinyls of different variants to respect the shifts of waiting for the floors, some 8,300 totems and more than 14,500 units of informative posters to indicate accesses and temporary closed stairs, among others.

El Corte Inglés has arranged for the use of clients of more than 70,000 liters of gel, They are in stores, while to try on shoes, the company has about 3 million protective shoes for shoes and more than 150,000 units of head protectors to try hats in its departments.

Finally, the Spanish company has also taken care of security when it comes to protecting customers who want to try armchairs or mattresses. Thus, it has had close to 117,000 mattress protectors, more than 82,000 protective sofa covers and around 150,000 pillow protectors.