El Corte Inglés registers Bitcor to expand into the crypto sector among others

Bitcor is the name that El Corte Inglés registered with the European Union Intellectual Property Office. The brand will be to operate with “financial services, financial transactions related to currency exchange and currency trading.”

This traditional company born in the 19th century as a tailor shop has managed to withstand the passage of time while preserving its capital as an emblem of the family business. Due to its sales volume, El Corte Inglés continues to be at the top of the rankings in Spain and throughout Europe.

It is not the first time that the Spanish company is strongly committed to technological innovation: since 2019 uses blockchain to control and track the renewable energy consumed by its premises, and meet its environmental commitments. In 2018, began to talk with Eurocoinpay, a Spanish cryptocurrency payment platform, thinking about a future implementation of payments in Bitcoin.

As there is no more official information in this regard, it is possible to think that Bitcor will become a utility token, which can be used by retail companies so that customers can exchange them for products.

Spain among the countries with the highest adoption of cryptocurrencies

In the context of the global economy in pandemic, Spain was one of the European countries in which family consumption fell the most as one of the hardest hit at an economic and social level, for which companies have sought all kinds of alternatives to weather the crisis.

Crypto Spain

On the other hand, as a recent survey in March reveals, Spain is at the technological forefront by being at the top of the ranking of countries that have adopted cryptocurrencies as calculated based on the percentage of the population.

