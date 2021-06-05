El Corte Inglés registers a historical loss of 2,945 million due to the pandemic

The entrance to the English Court of Valencia, in a file photo (Photo: SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty)

El Corte Inglés lost 2,945 million euros during its last fiscal year, which ran from March 2020 (coinciding fully with the outbreak of the pandemic) to February 2021. This is a historic drop, which contrasts with the 310 million that he had won a year before.

According to the data released this Friday by the group, its operating losses were 445 million, to which are added provisions of 2,500 million to cover impairments of fixed assets, inventories and tax credits derived from the impact of the pandemic. It is the first time that El Corte Inglés has experienced a negative result.

A positive year-end

The gross operating result (Ebitda) of El Corte Inglés was positive at the end of the year, with a profit of 142 million, 88% less than in the previous year, while its turnover fell 31% to 10,432 million.

