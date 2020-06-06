The English Court prepares the total opening of its approximately 90 centers starting this Monday, June 8, which will mean the “gradual” incorporation of employees affected by the Temporary Employment Regulation File (ERTE), as reported to Europa Press in sources of the distribution group.

In this way, the company will be able to fully open throughout Spain without surface restrictions and with a limited capacity of 40% and preferential hours for seniors after going to phase 2 Madrid, Barcelona and some areas of Castilla y León when the markers are met.

The company’s intention is progressively reincorporate the 25,900 employees affected by the ERTE, depending on the lifting of restrictions.

On May 25, the date on which phase 2 started in some areas of the Spanish geography, El Corte Inglés already reinstated half of the employees affected by the ERTE, some 13,000, in the establishments located in these areas.

The temporary employment regulation file, presented on March 25, it affected almost 29% of the workforce group total, which amounts to just over 90,000 employees. Specifically, 22,000 workers from the El Corte Inglés department store, 2,000 employees from the Sfera fashion chain and 1,900 employees from Viajes El Corte Inglés were affected.

In Phase 2, which is already entering Madrid, Barcelona and some areas of Castilla y León this Monday, the opening of the interior space of retail stores is contemplated, with a limited capacity of 40% and preferential hours for the elderly, and the opening of shopping centers or parks, prohibiting their stay in common areas or recreational areas.

In these geographical areas, El Corte Inglés had opened its establishments, as stated in phase 1, without an appointment and with limited areas of 400 square meters and with various requirements: 30% of capacity, minimum distance of two meters between clients and priority service hours for over 65 years.

Further, El Corte Inglés can also open in the areas included in Phase 2 their own cafeterias with consumption in the premises only for table service or to take away, since restaurant operators outside the group will implement their opening according to their protocols.

Reopening of Sfera

Likewise, El Corte Inglés will open next Monday, also without surface restrictions and with a capacity of 40%, its hundred Sfera stores distributed throughout the Spanish geography, after passing to phase 2 the areas that still remained in phase one.

Last week, El Corte Inglés and the unions CC.OO., UGT, Fasga and Fetico reached an agreement for the maintenance of employment and to promote family reconciliation, which also includes measures to enhance training and increase temporary flexibility and operational initiatives.

Specifically, it contemplates the possibility that employees may perform a different activity than usual, either in another area or in a different center than the current one. In any case, the English Court undertakes to compensate the remuneration for commissions.