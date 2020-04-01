Many are the establishments that are doing their bit staying active in this state of alarm, and most also having to undertake changes great in their sales and delivery policies, which have mostly been carried out directly at home.
One of these major retailers that is getting more involved in staying useful in the pandemic is The English Court, who has just announced a new Click & Express plan with FREE same day deliveries in more than 54 cities and their surroundings.
Not only that, and they have also been enabled more options to make our orders without leaving home, not only from your online store but now also calling by phone to the number 900 533 433.
FREE delivery almost instantly for orders over € 20, with a limit of 5 products
The new Click & Express service is now available, and offers more than 100,000 items from the computer, electronics, small household appliances, household, perfumery, parapharmacy, hygiene, babies, toys, video games, books, stationery, cinema, music, sports, gourmet club, fashion and accessories sections.
All these items are available with free delivery on orders over 20 euros, with a limit of up to 5 products per order except for the gourmet club, books, movies, music, games and console accessories sections, where there is no limitation.
Delivery times are between 12:00 and 22:00 from Monday to Saturday, with deliveries in Madrid also on Sundays from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and with 5:00 p.m. as deadline if we want delivery for that same afternoon.
Each product will show its availability for the postal code in which we are located and cities and their surroundings included In this Click & Express service they are the following:
Madrid
Alcala de Henares
Alcobendas
Alcorcón
Mostoles
Getafe
Leganes
Barcelona
The Gran Canarian palms
Santa Cruz of Tenerife
A Coruña
Albacete
Algeciras
Alicante
Aviles
Badajoz
Bilbao
Burgos
Cadiz
Cartagena
Castellón
Cordova
Cornellà
Eibar
Elche
The Ejido
Gijón
Girona
Pomegranate
Guadalajara
Huelva
Jaen
Sherry
Lion
Linares
Malaga
Marbella
Mijas
Murcia
Oviedo
Palma de Mallorca
Pamplona
Sabadell
Salamanca
Santander
Santiago de Compostela
Seville
Talavera
Tarragona
Valencia
Valladolid
Vigo
Vitoria
Saragossa
For any additional questions, you can check all the information from the following link, and in case you doubted the payment methods, you can obviously make purchases using any previously compatible method in El Corte Inglés, including your card:
