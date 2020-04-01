Many are the establishments that are doing their bit staying active in this state of alarm, and most also having to undertake changes great in their sales and delivery policies, which have mostly been carried out directly at home.

One of these major retailers that is getting more involved in staying useful in the pandemic is The English Court, who has just announced a new Click & Express plan with FREE same day deliveries in more than 54 cities and their surroundings.

Not only that, and they have also been enabled more options to make our orders without leaving home, not only from your online store but now also calling by phone to the number 900 533 433.

FREE delivery almost instantly for orders over € 20, with a limit of 5 products

The new Click & Express service is now available, and offers more than 100,000 items from the computer, electronics, small household appliances, household, perfumery, parapharmacy, hygiene, babies, toys, video games, books, stationery, cinema, music, sports, gourmet club, fashion and accessories sections.

All these items are available with free delivery on orders over 20 euros, with a limit of up to 5 products per order except for the gourmet club, books, movies, music, games and console accessories sections, where there is no limitation.

Delivery times are between 12:00 and 22:00 from Monday to Saturday, with deliveries in Madrid also on Sundays from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and with 5:00 p.m. as deadline if we want delivery for that same afternoon.

Each product will show its availability for the postal code in which we are located and cities and their surroundings included In this Click & Express service they are the following:

Madrid

Alcala de Henares

Alcobendas

Alcorcón

Mostoles

Getafe

Leganes

Barcelona

The Gran Canarian palms

Santa Cruz of Tenerife

A Coruña

Albacete

Algeciras

Alicante

Aviles

Badajoz

Bilbao

Burgos

Cadiz

Cartagena

Castellón

Cordova

Cornellà

Eibar

Elche

The Ejido

Gijón

Girona

Pomegranate

Guadalajara

Huelva

Jaen

Sherry

Lion

Linares

Malaga

Marbella

Mijas

Murcia

Oviedo

Palma de Mallorca

Pamplona

Sabadell

Salamanca

Santander

Santiago de Compostela

Seville

Talavera

Tarragona

Valencia

Valladolid

Vigo

Vitoria

Saragossa

For any additional questions, you can check all the information from the following link, and in case you doubted the payment methods, you can obviously make purchases using any previously compatible method in El Corte Inglés, including your card:

