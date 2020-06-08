The 90 shopping centers of The English Court They are already preparing their full opening this Monday, with a “gradual” reinstatement of their workers who have been affected by the Temporary Employment Regulation File (ERTE).

The company of the triangle can now fully open throughout Spain without being affected by surface restrictions and with a limited capacity of 40% and preferential time for seniors after moving to phase 2 Madrid, Barcelona and some areas of Castilla y León when the markers are met, as reported by Europa Press in sources of the distribution group.

El Corte Inglés has communicated to its employees that it intends to gradually reinstate them. There are 25,900 employees still affected by the ERTE, depending on the lifting of the restrictions.

On May 25, El Corte Inglés already reinstated half of its staff

On May 25, the date on which phase 2 started in some areas of the Spanish geography, El Corte Inglés already reinstated half of the employees affected by the ERTE, some 13,000, in the establishments located in these areas.

The temporary employment regulation file, presented on March 25, affected almost 29% of the group’s total workforce, which amounts to just over 90,000 employees.

Specifically, 22,000 workers from the El Corte Inglés department store, 2,000 employees from the Sfera fashion chain and 1,900 employees from Viajes El Corte Inglés were affected.

Phase 2 cafeterias

In Phase 2, which is already entering Madrid, Barcelona and some areas of Castilla y León this Monday, the opening of the interior space of retail stores is contemplated, with a limited capacity of 40% and preferential hours for seniors, and the opening of shopping centers or parks, prohibiting the permanence in common areas or recreational areas.

Operators who run restaurants in group spaces will open according to their protocols

In these geographical areas, El Corte Inglés had opened its establishments, as stated in phase 1, without an appointment and with limited areas of 400 square meters and with various requirements: 30% of capacity, minimum distance of two meters between clients and priority service hours for over 65 years.

In addition, El Corte Inglés can also open its own cafeterias in the areas included in Phase 2 with consumption in the premises only for table service or to take away, since restaurant operators outside the group will implement their opening based on their protocols.

Sfera fully reopens

Likewise, El Corte Inglés will open this Monday, also without surface restrictions and with a capacity of 40%, its hundred Sfera stores spread throughout the Spanish geography, after passing to phase 2 the areas that still remained in phase one.

Last week, El Corte Inglés and the unions CC.OO., UGT, Fasga and Fetico reached an agreement to maintain employment and to promote family reconciliation, which also includes measures to enhance training and increase temporary initiatives. flexibility and operability.

Specifically, it contemplates the possibility that employees may perform a different activity than usual, either in another area or in a different center than the current one.

In any case, the English Court undertakes to compensate the remuneration for commissions.

Security

In accordance with the established regulations, all centers will have a limited capacity and the use of masks will be mandatory. In addition to hydro-alcoholic gel at the entrance and in various parts of the establishment, vinyls have been installed on the floor, reminding of the need to keep a personal distance of two meters, as well as biological partitions in boxes, information points and counters.

Likewise, the use of elevators will be reserved for people with reduced mobility, with baby carriages or with shopping carts, and the number of occupants will be limited to one person for every 2 square meters of useful surface in the cabin.

Along the same lines, there will be indicators to report in case the capacity of the center or plant reaches the maximum admissible, and specialized security personnel will carry out periodic counts of the occupation of each plant and section, regulating access if necessary.

Returned products will be sanitized using DS-38 steam ironing centers, exposure to UV-C light, or other valid formulas, duly accredited, and the bags in which the customer returns the garments will be destroyed and the hangers disinfected.

In the testers the distances of 2 meters will be maintained, so there will be no adjoining testers open, and the space will be organized to form an ordered queue with a distance of 2 meters.

In addition, an employee will control entrances and exits by cleaning each cabin after use; all the surfaces of pavement and walls are smooth and easy to clean and disinfect.

The garments used in the tester and not sold will be subjected to sanitization by steam, exposure to ultraviolet-C light, or other valid and duly accredited formulas.

Also to guarantee safety, the use of protectors for footwear and hats will be mandatory when the client wants to try them on, as well as disposable covers on mattresses and sofas, requiring regular cleaning.

In perfumery, the products will not be tested directly on the customer and the sample displays will be protected, and in jewelry and sunglasses, the product will be cleaned every time a customer tries it on.

In the supermarket, the preventive measures already in place will be maintained. For example, home delivery baskets are included in disinfection programs, as well as store carts and baskets.