El Conquense and Almagro tie three at Municipal La Fuensanta

04/24/2021 at 8:39 PM CEST

The Conquense and the Almagro drew three in the match held this Saturday in the Municipal La Fuensanta. The Conquense He faced the game with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 1-1 in the last game held against the Athletic Ibañés. Regarding the visiting team, the Almagro He came from winning 2-0 in his fiefdom at Madridejos in the last match played. With this result, the Cuenca team was placed in fourth position, while the Almagro, for his part, is ninth at the end of the game.

The game started in an excellent way for the visiting team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal of Gotler in minute 8. After this, the first half ended with a score of 0-1.

The second part of the meeting started in a positive way for him Conquense, who equalized the game thanks to the goal of Paco Tomás moments after the resumption of the match, specifically in minute 48. But later the Almagro went ahead on the scoreboard establishing the 1-2 thanks to a goal from Joel in the 56th minute. The Almagreño team added again in the 61st minute with a goal of Javi heranz. However, the local team cut differences by putting 2-3 by means of a Sahuquillo in minute 62. After a new play the score of the Cuenca team increased, which put the tables putting 3-3 through a new goal from Paco Tomás, thus achieving a double in the 68th minute, thus ending the match with a score of 3-3 in the light.

The technician of the Conquense, Ignacio Alfonso Velasco, gave entry to the field to Recuenco, Ivan Rubio, Saez, Garcia Y Lush replacing Ibra, Jose Vega, Hector Rubio, Daniel Y Pacheco, while on the part of the Almagro, Ibon Begoña replaced Jose Antonio, Mbye Y Santino Recine for Muñoz, Joel Y Jose Antonio.

The referee showed seven yellow cards, three for Apple tree, Sahuquillo Y Hector Rubio, of the local team and four for Joel, Spizzo, Javi heranz Y Gonzalez, of the visiting team.

At the moment, the Conquense he gets 27 points and the Almagro with 19 points.

On the next day the Conquense will play against La Solana at home and the Almagro will play his match against him Illescas at home.

Data sheetConquense:Fernandez, Masa, Sahuquillo, Manzano, Pacheco (Lozano, min.75), Daniel (Garcia, min.75), Hector Rubio (Saez, min.60), José Vega (Iván Rubio, min.60), Gerica, Ibra (Recuenco, min.52) and Paco TomásAlmagro:Rafael Hidalgo, Gonzalez, Giordano, Duda, Mbenum, Gotler, Spizzo, Muñoz (José Antonio, min.15), Lamine N, Javi Heranz and Joel (Mbye, min.67)Stadium:Municipal La FuensantaGoals:Gotler (0-1, min. 8), Paco Tomás (1-1, min. 48), Joel (1-2, min. 56), Javi Heranz (1-3, min. 61), Sahuquillo (2- 3, min. 62) and Paco Tomás (3-3, min. 68)