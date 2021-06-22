El Conjuro 3, Un Lugar en Silencio 2 and Cruella remain leaders of the Mexican box office

For the second week in a row, the three highest grossing films in Mexico have managed to remain intact. Last week it became clear that terror was still the favorite genre of Mexican audiences, staying in the top grossing spots after a couple of weeks hiatus when other genres had the opportunity to top the box office including action. and drama / comedy.

After the premiere of The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It – 85%, it was easy to think that the film would remain in the first places for a long time, especially since it was part of one of the highest-grossing horror franchises today. To tell the truth, the reception was a bit different from previous installments of the Conjuring trilogy – 86%, because before there was a notable focus on possessions, and now they decided to give it a touch closer to the police genre.

Although many would have preferred to see more demonic attacks, furniture moving aggressively and the like, the film was not entirely disappointing. As always, what will keep the attention in this franchise will be the legend “based on a true story”, as well as that touch that is given to the production by attaching supposedly real visual or sound files.

According to Canacine’s box office analysis, which runs from June 17 to 20, in its third exhibition weekend, the film starring Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson has managed to remain immobile within the first position of the most viewed films; This week it raised $ 30.6 million, accumulating a total of $ 288.7 million, with 469.8 thousand new attendees to the rooms and 4.5 million in its accumulated total.

Last week A Quiet Place Part II – 93% debuted in second place at the box office, and so far it has managed to stay in that place with $ 24.6 million raised in recent days and $ 87.1 million in total since its premiere, also this week it received 363.5 thousand people in the exhibition rooms and a cumulative total of 1.3 million. On the other hand, and in third place is Cruella – 93%, who had its simultaneous premiere on Disney Plus and in theaters.

The film that revives one of Disney’s favorite villains has managed to be in the first places during its four weeks on the billboard, this week it has remained in position three with $ 19.3 million pesos and $ 186.3 million in total, while in the last days 283.7 thousand attendees arrived, obtaining a cumulative total of 2.7 million. Now, Hard to care 2 – 35% managed to climb some spots in his second weekend on the billboard, thus remaining in fourth place with a total of $ 13.2 million and 188.1 thousand attendees in general.

It is important to mention that the Mexican film directed by Ernesto Contreras (Dream in Another Language – 91%) called Impossible Things – 93%, managed to debut with a fairly good rating from critics. And although it did not reach the first five places at the box office, it is to be recognized that it has started its career at number 7 with $ 1.4 million and 22.9 thousand attendees in total; we will have to wait for the public’s response this week and how it will influence its collection in the near future.

