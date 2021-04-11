El Clásico ended in arbitration harassment led by Koeman and Piqué



Misplaced comments starred in the scene.

Photo: Javier Soriano / AFP / Getty Images

The final image of El Clásico It was not the celebration of Real Madrid, but the uncontrolled claims of FC Barcelona as a result of the controversy that for them seriously harmed them. For most, the protest ended on the Alfredo Di Stefano field, but for Ronald Koeman, Blaugrana coach, and for Gerard Piqué, it spread to the locker rooms, transferring the frustration to a referee harassment.

❗️ | Gerard Pique has an exchange with Gil Manzano after his performance. pic.twitter.com/RSzUmVxnA0 – La Senyera (@LaSenyera) April 10, 2021

Modric left a message to Piqué leaving the field, but this did not calm the culé. For his part, Koeman did not stop complaining: on the field, in the locker room and in front of the press. After the minutes, it was known that the direct collision with the referees went beyond the field, and it was more serious than it should have been.

Ronald Koeman and Gerard Piqué followed Gil Manzano to the changing rooms, with the intention of continuing the confrontation. And the information that sources spread from Spain speaks of an uncontrolled attitude of the aforementioned members of FC Barcelona.

Referee Gil Manzano was benevolent with FC Barcelona

For how the crossing of words in the dressing room is described, or rather, the claims of Ronald Koeman and Gerard Piqué towards the arbitration list, specifically towards Gil ManzanoThe main part of the commitment, the latter behaved in a “good way” with the members of FC Barcelona.

“They tell me that they have been bigger words. They have not told me that there were insults, but the tone and the forms has caused Real Madrid players to address Koeman and Piqué to tell them that ‘it was worth’Juanfe Sanz Pérez reported in El Chiringuito.

Adds Pérez, who in addition to being a journalist served as a referee – for this reason he has a close relationship with the union – that Gil Manzano avoided extending the situation with the coach and culé player: he did not expel them for a protest that got out of control and preferred to leave to his dressing room to resolve the problem.