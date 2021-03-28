El Cirbonero adds three points after passing over CD Fontellas (0-4)

Mar 28, 2021 at 10:09 CEST

The Cirbonero traveled this Saturday to the stadium of CD Fontellas, where he achieved victory through a resounding win (0-4). The CD Fontellas He approached the game wanting to overcome his score in the classification after losing the last game against the Lourdes by a score of 3-1 and at the moment had a streak of three consecutive losses. For his part, Cirbonero had to settle for a draw to one against the Cantolagua. Thanks to this result, the cirbon group is third, while the Fontellas he is ninth at the end of the game.

The game started in an excellent way for him Cirbonero, which opened the scoring thanks to a goal from Maeztu in the 7th minute, thus ending the first half with the result of 0-1.

After the halfway point of the match, in the second period came the goal for the cirbonero team, which increased its scoring account compared to its rival with a goal of Dominguez at 62 minutes. After a new play, the scoring of the visiting team increased at 69 minutes through a goal of Brown. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the Cirbonero, which increased differences establishing the 0-4 with another goal from Brown, thus achieving a double in the 75th minute. Finally, the confrontation ended with a 0-4 in the light.

With this brilliant display the Cirbonero it rises to 29 points in the First Phase of the Third Division and is placed in the third position of the classification, occupying a place of access to the Second Phase for Second Division RFEF. For his part, CD Fontellas it remains with 20 points, in the access position to the Phase of Permanence in Third Division RFEF, with which it reached the twenty-first day.

The next day the Fontellero team will play at home against the Cantolagua, Meanwhile he Cirbonero He will seek triumph in his fiefdom in front of the Baztan.

Data sheetCD Fontellas:Jota, Othman Chaaf, Sergio, Rubén Gil, Munarriz, Asier, Lahuerta, Mugueta, Oliver, San Juan and IkerCirbonero:Jordán, Ruben, Javi Álvarez, Arriazu, Celihueta, Maeztu, Moreno, Mario León, Álex Cacho, Dominguez and ErvitiStadium:–Goals:Maeztu (0-1, min. 7), Dominguez (0-2, min. 62), Moreno (0-3, min. 69) and Moreno (0-4, min. 75)