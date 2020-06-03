Madrid, Jun 2 . .- Because he is “a romantic” and because he spent “crazy nights” listening to rancheras and boleros, Diego el Cigala was “eager” to sing to Mexico, to which he dedicates his album number 14: “I have a hunch,” he says, “that it will be a success like ‘Black Tears'”, of which a million copies were sold.

He had recorded in Mexico in February the music with “the best”, that is, Mariachi Gamma 1000, Trío de Chucho Navarro Jr, La Sonora Santanera, Los Macorinos, Armando Manzanero and Mariachi Vargas, but the confinement took Diego Ramón Jiménez Salazar at his house in Punta Cana (Dominican Republic) without having made the voice.

“I went into the studio and sang it in ten days. ‘Cigala sings to Mexico’ is a covid album,” laughs the Spaniard (1968) about the work that follows “Indestructible”, from 2016.

It is a work, he presumes, “very elegant, very beautiful”, with a “very different” sound, in which “the deep experience” of the mariachi and the bolero merge with his flamenco soul.

“I love Mexico and listen to his music from a kid, to José Alfredo Jiménez, Agustín Lara, Vicente Fernández, Chavela Vargas … I take them all with me. It is a madness of nights that he spent listening to rancheras and boleros. They are very romantic and I am a romantic. I like bohemia, spending the night playing and singing those lyrics … “, he describes.

“If you tell me ‘come'” or “I am the forbidden”, he details, these are songs he heard in the voice of flamencas such as Adela la Jacket or Dolores de Córdoba, “that they put on for cuplé, for bulerías … ay la buleritis, “he jokes again.

El Cigala includes on the album, already available on digital platforms, in addition to those two songs, the classics “We are boyfriends”, “In what way”, “I forget you”, “Ashes”, “The cat under the rain”, ” I forgot again “,” Perfidia “,” Let’s go “,” Bitter truth “,” The half turn “and” Kiss me a lot “, and they are there, he says, because” they spoke to him “:” As soon as I sang a song I felt if it was one of the track. “

He wanted to “reinvent them” and affirms emphatically that “they sound different from all the rancheras that have been made”.

“I have taken everything and put it in the ‘turmix’ of El Cigala. It has never been the case to bring Mexican music with a flamenco voice, to give it that flamenco cadence and that ‘bolerismo'”, he laughs again.

From the album it seems “very special”, “because of how painful it is”, the song “Verdad amarga”, by Consuelo Velázquez, the one that says “maybe by someone you will come to know / that I still love you”: “I am very excited singing it, “he reveals.

He also really likes “Ashes” and “We Are Boyfriends”, the first single from the CD, because, he says, “it sounds like the soundtrack of a love movie of many crying, as if it were ‘The Bridges of Madison'” .

“I am very happy and super proud of this album. It is incredible how happy I am. I thank Jaime Calabuch ‘Jumitus’, the producer. Without him it could not have been. They tell me that he is going in the tracks of’ Black tears ‘-the album he made in 2003 with Bebo Valdés- and I am very happy because I think we can repeat that success “.

He will do concerts only with piano, and in them he will premiere some of the songs on the new album, and others accompanied by Diego el Morao and Piraña, “of pure flamenco”.

For the first performances with “Cigala Canta a México” we will have to wait “at least until September” but what is certain is that it is announced for October 8 at the National Auditorium of the Aztec capital.

He has passed “the” confitamiento “”, as he calls it, accompanied by the children he had with the late Amparo Fernández: Rafael (15) and Diego (23); and their “puppies” Manuel and Aurora, aged 3 and 2, as a result of their relationship with Jerez-born Quina Méndez.

From confinement, she has learned precisely to spend more time with her children, because “not always” has been present in her life, she admits.

Lover of “colorao”, as gypsies like him call gold, he assures that he continues in his taste for “ingot”: “the money of the future is going to be that and we are already melting if necessary”, and he lets out a laugh that “the mystery trembles”.

By Concha Barrigós.

.