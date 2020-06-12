Diego “El Cigala” traveled to Mexico for the first time more than 20 years ago, but he knew the country from much earlier through the music he sang as a child. Now the flamenco artist gives a gift to the Latin American nation with some of the most representative songs of his songbook in Cigala sings to Mexico.

The album includes 12 versions of classics ranging from Somos novios, with Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán, to Bésame mucho.

“I loved it because you know that it is the song with the most versions on the planet,” El Cigala said about the omnipresent theme of the Mexican composer Consuelo Velázquez. “But I believe that he had never given the rhythm of guaguancó, very salsa, very Cuban and with that flamenco essence of who we are.”

“I wanted to record that,” he added in a recent interview by video call from his home in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. “Kiss me a lot, I used to sing it a lot in the flamenco tablaos as a child and there have been great flamenco singers who sang it in bulerías. It was very mythical.”

Among other songs, El Cigala achieves a great performance of Juan Gabriel’s “Se me forgot again” and shines his voice in Wello Rivas’ “Cenizas” bolero. The album, released the last week of May, opens with the mariachi version of “Somos novios”, for which it had the permission of maestro Armando Manzanero.

“I and he had a talk,” said El Cigala. “He said to me, ‘Do you know that the only subject that is not 100% mine, that I have shared, is We are boyfriends?'”, He added on the subject for which Manzanero went through a legal battle when it was translated into English to be played by Elvis Presley in a version titled It’s Impossible.

Cigala canta a México was produced by the Catalan Jaime Calabuch “Jumitus”, with whom the singer also worked on his 2016 album Indestructible. Jumitus sent him advancements of the recording and he was excited, but seeing the mariachi live in the studio was which ended up overflowing El Cigala.

“We started recording We are boyfriends and I was from outside the cabin and tears were coming,” he said. “If you watch the video clip of We Are Boyfriends you will see Mariachi Vargas and me that we are in perfect conjunction and we are all enjoying in a crazy way.”

“It’s fantastic. I have met them like at home, as if I have been singing all my life, and it was the first time that I put on that communion, that we made that pact of Mexican music with flamenco, ”he added.

And “of course” there was tequila involved, El Cigala recalled, in addition to a lot of typical Mexican food.

“I really like their gastronomy, I love those tacos, those arracheras, those enchiladas,” he said. “I get to the top of tacos al pastor and if it’s from a better stall … I really like that broth of shrimp juice. It is crazy. How delicious you eat in Mexico! ”

His first trip to the country was more than 20 years ago, when he arrived accompanied by a guitar to perform at the Teatro de la Ciudad. Back then he had not yet begun his deep exploration of the Latin rhythms that have brought him to the Cuban son, the bolero and now the mariachi.

The album was recorded in Mexico at Sony studios between February and March, before the pandemic broke out. They had planned a concert for May to premiere it at the National Auditorium, with stellar guests such as Manzanero and Los Macorinos, who play the guitar in La Media Vuelta, but it had to be postponed.

“It was amazing, everything was done, but this pandemic, my daughter, has led us all to have a pause, breathe deeply and wait,” said El Cigala, who has taken advantage of the quarantine to spend more time with her younger children, 3 and 2 years old, product of her second marriage. The artist has other children of 25, 23 and 15 years.

“After the storm, calm arrives and we hope it will be so, because we need the world to become more aware that we have to take care of this planet and it is real that it has given us a very big warning, a very big scare and we have to have more solidarity with this world and being more united, which we were not, each of us had an incredible egoism ”, he concluded.

