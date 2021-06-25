El Cholo Simeone and Carla Pereyra, two models in Ibiza

Cholo Simeone and Carla Pereyra enjoy a family vacation with their children in Ibiza and they look like two models posing on the beach with their statuesque bodies.

The Argentine athlete and coach of Atlético de Madrid took a few days of vacation and what better way than to escape to the beautiful beaches of Formentera accompanied by his wife and two of their children, Francesca and Valentina.

The successful 51-year-old athlete showed off his super muscular body in a short black swimsuit. Despite already being a mature man, he surprised with his marked abs and his worked arms while taking a bath in the sea.

Don’t miss: Carlos Tevez escapes to Miami to celebrate Father’s Day

His wife, 18 years younger, was not far behind and looked beautiful in a black swimsuit with one shoulder and cutout that revealed a little skin at the waist.

Between kisses and hugs, the former midfielder of the Argentine national team and his model wife showed that the 7 years together did nothing but strengthen their romance and seem to be as in love as the first day.

Diego and Carla did not stop smiling for a moment as they played with their daughters in the sea or simply watched the waves.

Continue reading: David Beckham has fun on the test drive of the new Maserati