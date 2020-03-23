El Chiringuito returns tonight with a special quarantine program

Eduardo Inda will return to El Chiringuito on Monday night after the leading sports program on television has decided to return after the coronavirus quarantine. The program will start at 00:00 in Mega.

After almost two weeks without El Chiringuito Due to the quarantine of the coronavirus, the television program presented and directed by Josep Pedrerol Returns to Mega with a special program that will be done from the homes of the socialists.

Eduardo Inda, director of OKDIARIO, will participate in El Chiringuitowhere weekly has its section dedicated to giving exclusive from the world of football. A special return, since fully aware of the fight for the coronavirus health crisis, they had decided to stop so as not to jeopardize the health of the program team.