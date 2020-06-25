El Chavo del 8, the end of the characters of one of the most successful series | Instagram

The popular series that would convert Roberto Gómez Bolaños and his famous people around the world for the acclaimed story of « Chavo del 8« , which is still transmitted to this day.

Every weekend, the broadcast of the « Chavo del 8« invites nostalgia with each of his characters, who were absent over time, » Quico « , » La Chilindrina « , » Don Ramón « , » Doña Florinda « , » La Bruja del 71 « or » Jaimito, the postman. « Do you know what happened to the residents of the Chavo neighborhood?

The adventure of « Neighborhood« , began in 1971 and 1978 with the actors Rubén Aguirre, Ramón Valdés and María Antonieta de las Nieves and some extra actor, becoming a complete success.

With the years actors like Florinda Meza, Edgar Vivar, Carlos Villagran and Angelines Fernández they were integrated over time.

And although after the show reached its peak, some members dropped out of production for different reasons. but other characters of the beloved « Vecindad del Chavo » unfortunately are no longer in this world.

Mr Ramon.

The actor Ramón Valdés, who in the series was the father of the « Chilindrina« He was the first to leave after failing to fight the battle against cancer and on August 9 he lost his life at age 69.

Jaimito The Postman.

The actor Raúl « Flat« Padilla was the victim of a heart attack and on February 3, 1994, at age 75, lost his life.

« The Witch of 71 »

Angélines Fernández, who was best known for her character of « Doña Clotilde« She was a Spanish actress who came to Mexico fleeing the Franco regime, a friend of Ramón Valdés (Don Ramón). She was recommended to Roberto Gómez Bolaños, who included her in the series, in which she gave life to the character of the »The Witch of ’71Unfortunately, he lost his life at age 71 to lung cancer on March 25, 1994.

Godinez

The actor Horacio Gomez, whom few knew that he was actually the brother of Roberto Gómez Bolaños, lost his life on November 21, 1999 after suffering a heart attack.

« The Giraffe Professor »

Actor Rubén Aguirre, gave life to one of the best-known characters, Professor Jirafales, who unfortunately said goodbye to this world on June 17, 2016 after suffering complications from diabetes.

« El Chavo del 8 »

Roberto Gómez Bolaños, the main producer of the series and who gave life to this great character, and the rest of this series and those of other programs said goodbye on November 28, 2014, after several years of dealing with heart failure.