El Chavo del 8 already has his own car game, Mario Kart style | INSTAGRAM

Thanks to the great success of Mario Kart-style racing games, today we can enjoy the new installment El Chavo Kart, a new video game for your cell phone where you can use the famous characters in the neighborhood.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

It was launched on June 24 and is now available for IOS and Android.

The Chavo Kart is a new game based on beloved characters from the famous Mexican television series, in which, where you can enjoy races with your friends and people online, on different tracks where you can demonstrate how good you are driving.

You may also be interested: Creator of the logo I Love NY loses life, Milton Glaser

You can use the famous Chavo, Don Ramón, Kiko, Doña Florinda and many more, giving users hours of fun to enjoy with their favorite characters. Players must finish in the best possible time to get barrels and unlock 23 available cups, running in iconic locations in the series.

There are 5 game modes that offer different experiences, which are totally different and entertaining, a big bet on the part of the developers. You can win card packs, with which you can unlock characters, cars and different types of tires.

Read also: Pa’l Norte: It is canceled again and no new date confirmed

Using gems and coins that you can get you can customize your identity or your car with a wide variety of items in the store, more than 50 different ones. You can participate in some events that will appear in the game and win prizes.

This game is a great opportunity for racing lovers, since it is available at the palm of your hand, on your cell phone, something that makes it super accessible and liked by the community.

Remember that there are other similar video games, so we recommend you check them out, be it Mario Kart, Asphalt or KartRider Rush, you could look for similar ones in the download app on your mobile.