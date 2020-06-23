El Chavo del 8, 49 years after the first program, some of the myths of the popular series | Instagram

Last June 20th 49 years have passed since the first broadcast of « El Chavo del 8« , a comedy series of Mexican origin that enjoyed for several years, even until today, great fame in Latin America, so today we reveal some details that very few have come to know.

The series that made many laugh and cry in front of the television and that crossed borders reaching South America and even Europe was broadcast for the first time on June 20, 1971, and since then the story was accompanied by several legends, among them, some very frightening, or as one of the theories that the « Chavo del 8 » suffered from a mental condition, which made him imagine things, such as friends or characters that did not exist in his reality.

Mental illness

According to one of the many speculations that accompanied the series broadcast by the channel 8 from Mexico, back then, points out that the protogonist « El Chavo del 8« he suffered from a mental condition, when » Chavo « changed the channel he explains that he actually lives with an old lady in the department 8However, no one ever mentioned it or saw it at any time, so they point out that the story told by the character was part of a series of hallucinations.

« Neighborhood is hell »

Even some other crazy theories circulating on the internet, point out that in reality the « Chavo Neighborhood » represents the « hell« that each person is paying on earth, and each of the characters, represents a capital sin, the » Chavo « would be gluttony, the » Señor Barriga « greed, » Quico « envy, »Mr Ramon« laziness and » Doña Florinda « anger.

Chapter where « The boy loses his life »

They assure that there was also a chapter that never saw the light, the 142, same as the producer and director Roberto Gómez Bolaños she regretted launching at the last minute after advice from her psychologist daughter.

They ensure that Gomez Bolaños he intended to take the life of « Chavo del 8« While he was saving another child from being run over, this in order to give a powerful lesson, however, his daughter warned him, this could have serious consequences for the small fans of the program, which made the actor desist.

The departure of « Rorro » devastated Angelines Fernández, « La Bruja del 71 »

The real departure of the actor Ramón Valdés, in real life, known as « Mr Ramon« in the series and whom Angelines Fernández ( » La Bruja del 71 « ) called »Fox« she left the actress devastated since they were very » good friends « behind the scenes, even Ramón Valdés was the one who asked Gómez Bolaños to include her in the series. She was Spanish and came to Mexico fleeing the Franco regime.

They reveal that during the funeral she spent two hours standing next to the actor’s coffin completely alienated. He just kept repeating over and over: « My fox, my fox. »

What was the true origin of « Chavo del 8 »?

Roberto Gómez Bolaños ended the speculation after he released the true story embodied in the « El Diario del Chavo from 8 »

His true name and few details of his origin were never disclosed, however his true home was not the barrel, that was just his hideaway. His real department was the one with the Number 8For this reason, the name of the series came to that place after escaping from an orphanage in which he was allegedly beaten, according to the author.

According to the story told by Roberto Gomez was that he never met his father, he came to the orphanage after one day his mother stopped going to look for him at the kindergarten.

When fleeing the place, a old woman she picked him up from the street where other children took drugs, however, she lost her life the next day.