El Chapo’s wife, Emma Coronel, pleads guilty in the US

The wife by Joaquín El Chapo Guzmán Emma Coronel Aispuro has pleaded guilty to charges of money laundering conspiracy and drug trafficking this Thursday at a court hearing in the United States, Washington dc

Rudolph Contreras the judge in charge of the case explained to the accused you are facing a maximum sentence of life imprisonment under the charge of conspiracy Y drug traffic, as well as a minimum of 10 years, although the result may vary between these ranges as reported by the media and specifically by journalist Keegan Hamilton.

Chapo’s wife said that she understood everything the judge explained and that she was not forced or tricked in any way to confirm her agreement to culpability.

The judge accepted that guilty plea and his judgment It will be released until September 15 of next year as commented by the same journalist.

Emma colonel ended up being arrested this past February 22 in Virginia, United States, because she seized two related to the alleged participation of international drug trafficking with her husband.

The United States Department of Justice reported that at that time the 31-year-old was detained at Dulles International Airport.

According to information in court documents, she is accused of participating in a conspiracy to distribute marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and other substances imported into the United States.

In addition to being accused of trafficking, it is said that Coronel Aispuro conspired with other people to help El Chapo in his escape on July 11, 2015 in the highland prison located in Almoloya de Juárez, Mexico.

After he was arrested again in Mexico in January 2016, Emma is also said to have been involved in a plot for another prison break before Guzmán was extradited to the United States in January 2017.

The beautiful young woman was born in San Francisco California and grew up in La Angostura, a small town located in Sinaloa, Mexico, making her both a Mexican and American citizen.

She met her husband at a dance when she was just 17 and 35 as reported by various media.

After meeting with El Chapo for the first time, the colonel won a beauty contest at the local coffee and guava festival in Canelas Durango, that’s when they decided to get married in the church and they did.

We will continue to watch to see what is the result and the verdict for Ema colonel, the beautiful wife of El Chapo, who is already in legal proceedings.