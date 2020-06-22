Guzmán Loera is one of the most closely watched prisoners in the US (Photo art: Jovani Silva / Infobae)

The Mexican drug trafficker Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera spent his first father’s day in the safest prison in the United States. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic who still keep much of the world in confinement, the founder of the Sinaloa cartel spent the day alone.

This Sunday Father’s Day was celebrated in Mexico, the date on which few remembered the drug trafficker, who since July 18, 2019 has been serving a life sentence over 30 years in the ADX Florence prison in Colorado, known as the most brutal in the USA.

One of the few people who congratulated Chapo Guzmán through social media was his daughter, Alejandrina Guzmán Salazar, who published a message regarding the ability of some animals to escape

“I was recently asked that if my Dad were an animal, what animal would he be? Obvious a wild cat since those cats are beautiful, small, dangerous, skilled and if you catch them it is very likely that they will escape you, in addition to being from the golden triangle. Happy Daddy day ”, the oldest of Guzmán Loera’s daughters published on her Twitter account.

To this publication rhe sponsored a suspected godson of the drug trafficker, who pointed out “Even if you are away from us, you will always be in our minds. You will never be our past and you will always be our present. A kiss, a hug and many blessings. ”

In the prisons of the United States there is alarm about the pandemic.

The place where the founder of the Sinaloa cartel is located has extreme security measures, especially in the 78-bed Control Unit for the most dangerous inmates, where he has been distanced for a long time. Guzmán Loera remains locked up for 23 hours, and when he goes out to sunbathe he does it inside a kind of cage that prevents him from having contact with other prisoners. Food is also received inside his cell, so he remains in complete isolation.

The report of the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP), updated to this June 22, indicates that 1,346 inmates in the federal system prisons are positive for COVID-19.

The latest statements by Chapo Guzmán’s lawyers indicated that the drug trafficker was working hard together with the defenders to file an appeal before the American authorities.

In his Twitter account, quoting the lawyer Jeffrey Lichtman, the journalist Keegan Hamilton, who covered the so-called trial of the century, assured that the Mexican drug trafficker spends his free time working on his appeal of the trial for which he was sentenced to life in prison.

« (El Chapo is) helping, working on the paperwork from his cell, » said the defender, who commented on the trial that « it was the United States trying to show the world how special and fair its system was … I really think it failed ”, The journalist published in February.

The ADX Florence prison has received various complaints about its harsh conditions of isolation (Photo: file)

Guzmán Loera will appeal to the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, his case number 19-2239, filed on July 22, 2019, for the alleged misconduct of the trial conducted against him in the Eastern District Court of New York, where he was found guilty of 10 crimes related to drug trafficking and money laundering.

A 2019 Hamilton post notes that Members of the jury acknowledged that they violated the rules that had been imposed on them during the trial, such as not informing themselves through social networks on the subject., which is one of the main letters of the drug trafficker’s defense.

When reading the sentence on July 17, 2019, Judge Brian M. Cogan claimed that there were « mountains of evidence » condemning the former Sinaloa cartel leader and made it clear, about the trial: « I saw the most terrible criminal characteristics of my entire life as a judge. »

On July 22, 2019, Marc Fernich, another of El Chapo’s defenders, presented a document to the Court of Appeals requesting the revision of the sentence, to life in prison plus 30 years in prison, as well as the payment of USD 12,166 million, issued by Judge Brian M. Cogan.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

How “El Chapo” Guzmán spent his first birthday in the most brutal prison in the US and in the midst of the pandemic

« I’m going to be a stone in my shoe »: El Marro threatens Mencho to support the Sinaloa Cartel after his mother’s arrest

This was the powerful machine gun that the Sinaloa Cartel hitmen used eight months ago to humiliate the Mexican authorities

The ghost of Ovidio Guzmán does not stop persecuting López Obrador eight months after the culiacanazo

Writers Drew Davies, Fox Fisher, Owl and a fourth, who prefers to remain anonymous, confirmed to The Blair Partnership, which has represented Rowling since 2011, that they are resigning from the editorial space in disagreement with the company’s position regarding the sayings. from the author on social networks

Writers Drew Davies, Fox Fisher, Owl and a fourth, who prefers to remain anonymous, confirmed to The Blair Partnership, which has represented Rowling since 2011, that they are resigning from the editorial space in disagreement with the company’s position regarding the sayings. from the author on social networks

MORE NEWS