“El Chapo de Sinaloa” throws himself against “Chiquis” Rivera for showing his body and sparks controversy on social networks

“Chiquis” Rivera is in his best moment and does not hesitate to show off his achievements in music, business and his renewed figure through social networks, where he unleashed an infinity of reactions for posting a video of his butt without cellulite.

Janney Marín, real name of Jenni Rivera’s eldest daughter, shared a clip of the sensual movement of her perfected buttocks thanks to the constant use of the cream that she just launched: “I like many women, I suffer with cellulite on my legs, as in the pomps … that’s why it was very important for me to formulate a product that not only helps me, but also other women who share this ‘dilemma’ ”.

Despite the fact that the post was made to promote the new product of his brand, it provoked more than one pronouncement among which those of his fans stand out, Lorenzo Méndez, Helen Ochoa, Nicolas Vallejo-Nagera and the singer Ernesto Pérez, better known as “El Chapo de Sinaloa”.

It was precisely the Mexican regional music interpreter who went with everything against the singer of Anímate y verás o Me vale, and that is because he complained about publishing this type of content that, according to him, denigrates women by showing off their buttocks and not legs to promote your cream.

“I cannot resist expressing myself about the behavior of women who want to attract attention, they teach the cul *. Do they have a horrible face? What a shame you bastard, someone else’s shame! Where is the dignity of women? How to have respect for them? ”, The singer wrote on Instagram, where he was soon attacked for his position before the viral publication of Chiquis Rivera.

For this statement he was attacked on the social network, in which he argued that his colleague was able to use a video of his legs and even used an example that reopened the debate on respect for women.

“I use viagra, for example !!! I mean, will I have to take a photo and upload it so that everyone can see that it works? No ma * n, “added the 56-year-old singer.

One of the first to defend her friend “Chiquis” Rivera was the singer Helen Ochoa, who launched a strong message of female empowerment through her Instagram stories, in which she accused “El Chapo de Sinaloa” of having a ” retrograde and misogynistic mind ”and“ double standards ”, for which she recalled that the Mexican regional industry is very complicated for women, precisely because of this and other comments against her.

“It is not possible that retrograde minds still exist. Social networks are a free expression, I do not understand what they are scared of if we live in a world ‘where you don’t teach, you don’t sell’. Everyone and I mean everyone, we have the freedom to express or show on our networks what seems most appropriate. Be it good or bad, “he commented in his post.

“It is well known that within the Mexican region it is difficult for us to stand out within this genre because we are cataloged Always !!! How many artists have been wrong, but they are not pointed with the finger for the simple fact of being men ”, he mentioned.

She took the opportunity to recognize all the women who stand out in any area of ​​their work and concluded: “I applaud the brave women who get ahead with their work (showing or not showing) and the men with open minds who simply understand that there are no more submissive women. Respect is earned with respect, not with clothing ”.

One more who spoke out was the ex-husband of “Chiquis” Rivera, who wrote a cryptic message on Twitter that for many was taken as a hint towards the controversial video.

Lorenzo Méndez wrote: “Everyone promotes their changarro”. While the businessman Nicolas Vallejo-Nagera, better known as “Colate” and ex-partner of Paulina Rubio, expressed “I’m going to buy them”, although he did not define what he was referring to.

This new controversy arose just after Jenni Rivera’s daughter was harshly criticized for recommending drinking lemon water to refine her figure, which even led more than one to think that she underwent liposuction.