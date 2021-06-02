El Chapo de Sinaloa apologizes for his comments on the video of Chiquis Rivera moving his buttocks

El Chapo from Sinaloa He uploaded a video on his Instagram account to apologize for his comments on the clip of Chiquis Rivera placeholder image where he appears moving his buttocks as a promotion for the launch of his cream to combat cellulite on the butt.

The singer was in the spotlight a few days ago after saying that you could not respect a woman who showed her body like this.

“I cannot resist expressing myself about the behavior of women who want to attract attention by teaching the c #% o. Do they have a horrible face? Shame on others! Where is the dignity? How to have respect for them ?, was the text that El Chapo de Sinaloa wrote and then deleted the publication.

In the 14-minute material, Ernesto Pérez, the composer’s real name, stood up and addressed the controversial issue.

“When it comes to looking at something that is extreme, because at that moment I could comment on something, yes I want to apologize to a couple of phrases that I used, that as a human being I can use them, but before the public, the world, I didn’t see myself very well using those expressions, “he said.

“I was judging a television channel that my family, my children normally watch… and my question is: how far can the producers censor or give way to show their buttocks or buttocks? I was not referring exactly to this wonderful little girl that I adore, I love it and I’m a fan“, He assured.

“I love and adore women, I apologize and respect them. Those who want to continue exhibiting and teaching what they want, that I am going to enjoy that behavior a lot because I reiterate I love women. Zero that I fell into the trap of beautiful buttocks and I let my emotions flow at that moment without knowing whose they were and I committed that action without trying to offend anyone “, he concluded.