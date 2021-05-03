El Cayón beats UM Escobedo at home

05/02/2021 at 10:33 PM CEST

The Cayon added three points to his scoreboard after winning 1-0 against him UM Escobedo this sunday in the Fernando Astobiza. The Cayon He faced the game with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 1-1 in the last game played against the Stumble. For his part, UM Escobedo lost by a result of 0-2 in the previous match against the Rayo Cantabria. After the match, the Cayonian team is first, while the UM Escobedo it is sixth after the end of the duel.

During the first period there were no goals by any of the players of each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

The second half of the game started off for the local team, who released their score with a goal of Cagigas at 52 minutes, ending the duel with a result of 1-0 in the light.

During the duel, both coaches used up all their changes. By the Cayon they entered from the bench Christian, Javier, Tirilonte, Diego Y Serrera replacing Chili, Jesus Laredo, Roberto Cano, Victor Fernandez Y frames, while changes by the UM Escobedo They were Victor, Gonzalez, Touch, Nando Y Rafa escobedo, which entered through Dorronsoro, Hector, Arjona, Cobo Y Montiel.

A total of ten yellow cards and one red card were seen in the match. The locals showed a yellow card to Victor Fernandez, Chili, frames, Diego Y Resines, while the visiting team was cautioned with yellow to Dani, Arjona, Rafa escobedo, Alberto Gomez Y Nando and with red to Hector.

At the moment, the Cayon he is left with 59 points and the UM Escobedo with 38 points.

The next commitment of the Second Phase of Third Division for the Cayon is against the Gymnastic Torrelavega, Meanwhile he UM Escobedo will face the Seven Villas.

Data sheetCayon:Raúl Domínguez, Roberto Cano (Tirilonte, min.67), Cagigas, Chili (Cristian, min.67), Marcos (Serrera, min.75), Jesús Laredo (Javier, min.67), Fernández, Víctor Fernández (Diego, min.75), Bolado, Miguel Angel and ResinesUM Escobedo:Ángel, Ibargüen, Mario, Arjona (Toca, min.62), Dani, Alberto Gómez, Hector (González, min.58), Hector (González, min.58), Montiel (Rafa Escobedo, min.71), Cobo ( Nando, min.71) and Dorronsoro (Victor, min.58)Stadium:Fernando AstobizaGoals:Cagigas (1-0, min. 52)