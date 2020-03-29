Capi Pérez makes fun of Bárbara de Regil’s intense exercise routines | Instagram

Driver “Cap“Pérez did not overlook the intense exercise routine that he shared on his social networks, in which the driver and comedian performed a funny parody.

The presenter who rose to fame with his show “Resolana“by Aztec TV, through which he made imitations of different personalities from the television bar of the Adjusco.

He driver With an irreverent and sarcastic sense of humor, he imitates some famous people who give something to talk about, this time it was Barbara de Regil, who after sharing a somewhat radical routine through social networks was the inspiration of the driver.

Today presenter of the program “Venga la Alegría” recreated the style of histrionics when presenting his routines.

Wow, Barbara de Regil gets really crazy on her broadcasts, “wrote the presenter.

After sharing the video on the platform, the reactions from comedian fans and Barbara they soon became evident.

The publication resulted in 194 thousand likesHowever, the most curious thing was a comment from the actress who also joined the reactions.

If I look like this, I will not teach again, “replied the actress.

Also, other figures of the medium They also responded to the funny video, the singer Román Torres, Patty López de la Cerda, Vanessa Claudio, Poncho de Nigris and Alberto Ciurana, director of TV Azteca could not avoid commenting on the post, which you can see through this link.

The famous driver from Aguascalientes was born on December 20, 1986, he has managed to stand out for his participation in various programs of Aztec TV among which are “La Resolana” and “Venga la Alegría”.

It is called the “Capi Pérez“He formed his famous nickname from the initials of his full name, Carlos Carlos Alberto Pérez I Barra, in a short time he managed to conquer the hearts of all the people who saw him in the stellar programs of Aztec making them laugh with his sharp humor.

