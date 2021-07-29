‘El Cañón’ Betancourt, Honduran player in Spain, dies of Covid 82

Former Honduran globalist Porfirio “El Cañón” Betancourt died this Wednesday in San Pedro Sula, northern Honduras, due to covid-19, according to relatives and official sources.

Betancourt, 63, died at the Leonardo Martínez Hospital in San Pedro Sula, one of the Honduran cities with the highest incidence of coronavirus.

“Friends my heart is torn, my brother Mando, Porfirio Betancourt, has left, I do not know how he could lose this battle if he was the strongest! Your departure hurts so much Cannon, God give strength to your family and to so many who loved you so much, “Hector” Pecho de águila “Zelaya, scorer of Honduras’ first goal in the 1982 World Cup in Spain, indicated on Twitter.

The Honduras team was directed at the 1982 World Cup in Spain by José de la Paz Herrera, who died on April 28 at the age of 80.

Herrera, also known to Hondurans as “Chelato,” was a deputy before the Honduran Parliament from 2006 to 2010 and was the best coach the country has ever had.

Betancourt also participated in the 1976 Puerto Rico World Cup and was the first Honduran to play in the first division of soccer in France, with Strasbourg.

The former world champion – who was born in La Lima, Cortés department, northern Honduras, also played as a forward for Logroñés in Spain and Marathón, in the Central American country.

The Marathón board of directors mourned the death of Betancourt and expressed their solidarity with his family and friends.

The former captain of the Honduran team in Spain 1982, Jaime Villegas, said that Betancourt was “a humble, helpful guy and a great human being.”

The covid-19 pandemic, which began to spread in March 2020 in Honduras, has caused 291,687 infections and 7,713 deaths, according to official figures.

With Betancourt, there are three former world champions from Spain 1982 that Honduras has lost in 2021. Luis Cruz died last January in San Pedro Sula from coronavirus, while Celso Güity died in February in the United States from bone cancer.

Joined by Domingo Droumond, in 2002, Javier Toledo (2006), Roberto Bailey (2019) and Roberto Figueroa, former scorer of Murcia, Spanish, in 2020.

