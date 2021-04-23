‘El cannibal de Ventas’, one of the most atrocious cases in the history of Spain

‘El cannibal de Ventas’ during the trial session (Photo: EFE)

The case of ‘El cannibal de Ventas’ is considered one of the most terrifying crimes in the history of Spain. Its protagonist, Alberto Sánchez Gómez, a 26-year-old young man, is accused of strangling his mother to death and dismembering her body to eat it little by little, and thus dispose of the corpse.

The events date back to 2019, although the exact date is not known. The initial ratings of the Prosecutor’s Office, to which HuffPost has had access, estimate that the events could have occurred between January 27 and February 21 of that year.

The letter from the Public Ministry states that the young man lived with his mother in the neighborhood of Las Ventas in Madrid and between those dates there was a verbal confrontation between them. Alberto went towards her and holding her tightly by the neck, pressed until he strangled her, causing her death by suffocation. Later, he carried the corpse to the bedroom, placed it on the bed and dismembered it in order to make it disappear. To carry out this task, the young man used a carpenter’s saw and two knives, the report details.

The defendant kept the remains of the body in plastic containers scattered around the house and inside the refrigerator and fed on them on certain occasions for approximately 15 days. Other remains were deposited in the garbage in plastic bags.

Psychiatric Profile of ‘The Sales Cannibal’

The event dismayed Spanish society for its cruelty and for the experts it was not just another case. Javier Urra, doctor in Psychology, Health Sciences and Forensic psychologist of the Prosecutor’s Office details, in statements to El HuffPost, what he thinks of …

