“El Canelo” is mocked for his wife’s ‘toxic’ comment on Instagram

The wife of Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez, Fernanda Gomez, is labeled toxic for being on the defensive about what the boxer is publishing on his social networks.

The couple have shared the most romantic moments through their platforms on their honeymoon, since they have enjoyed from rides on luxurious yachts, as well as sunbathing in the most exclusive resorts in Croatia; However, Not even the beauty of European landscapes have saved Saúl from Fernanda’s “toxicity”, since it seems that she came out more jealous than pretty.

El Canelo published a photograph in which only he appears and in the description he put “Walking I walk”, so far everything normal, but under the publication it began to draw attention that Gómez clarified that she was also walking with him, in a way that many claimed was ‘possessive’, as she added an emoji to show her anger that he didn’t mention her.

“Not even the champion is saved from toxicity”, “Toxic”, “The law came”, “How jealous you came out”, “Why were you getting married”, “Don’t start being toxic”, “Now you do have real fights”, “What a withering impact”, “Now the strikes are going to rain on him”, “And where did he come to be knocked out”, “10 points for Fernanda, eight for Canelo”, “Those fights they are not won ”, reads between the comments of the post.

Poor Canelo just got married and his wife is already toxic… pic.twitter.com/C60pgUhwDS – Analysts (@_Analistas) June 2, 2021

It turns out that this is not the first time that Saúl was exhibited in this way on social networks, to the extent of becoming news, because his friend J Balvin He made fun of him for an image where he is seen sweating, at the same time that his face looks serious, so the Colombian singer did not hesitate to leave him a message with grace regarding his wedding.

“The face, when you have to face marriage,” wrote Balvin.

And it is that they say that every man has a “toxic” that makes him fall in love and Álvarez was not saved, because everything seems to indicate that Fernanda, although she is already married to the famous Mexican boxer, does not even let him breathe.

For now, the couple of the moment continue to enjoy their luxurious getaway to Europe to celebrate their new life as husband and wife.