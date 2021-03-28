“El Cadamés”: The artist you have to know!

Have you ever given calzón water? Did it work for you? We do not recommend it, what we do recommend is the song from “El Cadamés” that you have to listen to entitled “Agua de calzón” among many other wonderful melodies that you have to know now! Check out the interview here, and let us know if his advice transmitted through music works for you. https://youtu.be/BZu6u_plz3Q

El Cadamés is a very talented Mexican artist who has really shown to come through from below. He had the support of his parents, but like every musician, not many believed in him, in fact he says that only he believed in his dreams, in his intuition, in his talent, after many displays of talent and magic in his work. musical, his parents ended up supporting him 100%. This musician has so much potential, since he not only composes his own songs, and produces them, but also writes, records and edits his own video clips.

He told us something very interesting, “Maybe I don’t deserve an Oscar for my videos, but you do what you can” Music News highly values ​​and recognizes great talented artists from below. Since its inception, and we are proud to introduce you today to a singer and songwriter who, although he has not won an Oscar for his music videos, we do have to recognize that the intention is there, the desire to grow as a musician, is there. The Cadamés is doing it! He is achieving his dreams little by little and he is doing it in a great way. We recommend his video clip entitled, “I wanna kill you a kisses”, the ending is simply incredible. Can you really imagine killing your partner for kisses? AUCH! Check out his videos, you find him as “EL CADAMÉS”.

We are happy to present you today the singer of the moment, the artist who comes every month that you have to meet, because his successes continue. Are you ready to fall in love with their songs?